Indonesia President Jokowi raises eyebrows after saying he can 'pick a side' in elections

Indonesia’s president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has come under fire after saying on Jan. 24 that a president can choose a presidential candidate to support, according to the Jakarta Post (JPost).

He was also asked about a peace gesture, which Kompas believed he made while in a presidential motorcade, and supposedly hinted at his support for a particular candidate pair contesting in the upcoming election on Feb. 14.

'A president can pick a side': Jokowi

After attending a military handover ceremony at an air base in Jakarta, Jokowi told reporters as quoted by JPost, “Yes, a president can join the campaign. Yes, a president can pick a side. All that is permitted as long as he does not use state facilities.”

Presidents and prime ministers had the same “democratic right” as citizens to support their preferred candidates, he added.

"We are public officials as well as political officials," so the president can be involved in politics, he explained as quoted by Kompas.

When further asked if he was taking sides, Kompas said that Jokowi asked back, "Yes, I want to ask, are you taking sides or not?" before chuckling.

Another question from the press was whether he would campaign to support the presidential candidates, Antara reported.

“Yes, we'll see later,” Jokowi was quoted as saying.

JPost said that during the briefing, Gerindra Party presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto was standing next to him, present at the ceremony in his capacity as Indonesia's defence minister.

Law on state facilities

When queried about a potential conflict of interest, Jokowi reiterated that state facilities cannot be used.

Under Indonesia’s elections law, Article 299 states that sitting presidents can take part in campaigns. However, state facilities cannot be used. These include official vehicles, buildings, residences, and communication equipment.

However, the law also states that state officers, structural officers, and functional officers cannot make decisions or conduct activities that "benefit or disbenefit" the candidates (Article 282).

Jokowi's 'peace' gesture

Kompas said that the press also asked Jokowi about a recent video, which showed two fingers in a peace gesture emerging from a presidential car in a motorcade in Central Java.

As the car was driving by, people could be heard shouting, "Ganjar, Mahfud".

Ganjar Pranowo is another presidential candidate from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which is also Jokowi's official political party. Mahfud MD is Ganjar's running mate. Ganjar previously served as the governor of Central Java.

Kompas explained that it was unclear exactly whether it was Jokowi who made the gesture. The president’s seat typically depends on where the vice president would get off and stand to welcome the president.

During the briefing, Jokowi replied as quoted, "Yes, of course, it's enjoyable. Enjoyable." When quizzed further, the president said it was "enjoyable" meeting people.

A political science lecturer quoted by Kompas speculated that the gesture could be a hint from Jokowi to the serial number of one of the candidate pairs.

According to Antara, Indonesia’s general election commission determined serial number two belonged to Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

With Gibran as Jokowi's eldest son and Prabowo's running mate, the lecturer believed that the president is supporting their campaign.

Jokowi under fire?

SCMP said that Jokowi had not officially announced which presidential candidate he would support.

However, observers believe that Jokowi may tacitly be supporting Prabowo given that his son is Prabowo's running mate. Jokowi previously said that as a father, he cannot stop his son from pursuing his own political career.

According to JPost, one member of Ganjar's team said that if Jokowi actively campaigned for his son, it would “certainly prompt stronger public perception about nepotism”.

The third presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, said that earlier in Oct. 2023, Jokowi expressed his "neutral" stance during an invitation of all three presidential candidates for lunch at the presidential palace.

Anies claimed as quoted by JPost, “What we heard previously was that [the president will be] neutral – supporting, facilitating all sides. We will just leave it to the people to weigh and judge it for themselves.”

Top image from jokowi/X.