S'poreans JJ Lin & Glenn Yong at Paris Fashion Week with stars like BamBam & Jackson Wang

The stars were aligned.

Elliot Tan | January 19, 2024, 05:45 PM

Louis Vuitton’s men's autumn-winter fashion show by Pharrell Williams took place in Paris on Jan. 18.

Singaporean celebrities were seen mingling with international stars for the first official show of Paris Fashion Week.

JJ Lin

JJ Lin, the 42-year-old Singaporean Mandopop singer-songwriter shared in his Instagram post the photos he took with the likes of BamBam, Jackson Wang, and Dylan Wang.

BamBam

Photo from JJ Lin.

BamBam, the 26-year-old Thai rapper and singer, is widely recognised as a dynamic member of the K-pop group GOT7.

Dylan Wang & Jackson Wang

Photo from JJ Lin.

Dylan Wang (pictured left), the 25-year-old Chinese actor and singer, gained fame for his leading role in the drama "Meteor Garden".

Glenn Yong

Another recognisable local figure spotted was Glenn Yong as he rocked fashion week in a Louis Vuitton jacket.

Otherwise known as Sergeant Chow in Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army", the 26-year-old is also set to play the lead in the upcoming third instalment of Neo's "I Not Stupid" franchise.

In an Instagram post, Yong wrote that “dreams do come true” and that he’s still “pinching” himself having been invited to attend the event.

BamBam

Video from Glenn Yong.

Jackson Wang

Video from Glenn Yong.

Also making a splash was Jackson Wang, 29.

The rapper and performer, who hails from Hong Kong, is best known for his work with the K-pop sensation GOT7.

International stars

Besides local celebrities, international showbiz figures were in attendance at the fashion show.

Photo from Louis Vuitton.

Among them were Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, 48.

Photo from Louis Vuitton.

LaKeith Stanfield, 31, who starred in "Get Out, as well as supermodel Karlie Kloss, 30, showed up dressed to the nines.

Photo from Louis Vuitton.

Top images from JJ Lin, Glenn Yong and Louis Vuitton.

