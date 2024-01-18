Back

S'pore actress Jeanette Aw gets 'emotional' about patisserie selling out during Japan debut

Aww.

Wong Li Jie | January 18, 2024, 05:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore actress Jeanette Aw's patisserie, Once Upon A Time, has debuted in Japan to resounding success.

Established in Singapore in 2021, the patisserie sells desserts like cakes, brownies and cookies.

This year, Aw brought her chocolate delicacies to the food fair Amour du Chocolat! in JR Takashimaya Nagoya.

Sold out on the first day

For the event, Once Upon A Time adapted their signature What The Fudge brownie.

They also sold chocolate bonbons.

Based on Aw's Instagram Stories, the products were sold out on launch day.

She also shared that she got "emotional" from this, having worked on the launch for two years.

Aw's Story on Jan. 17, 2024. Photo from @jeanetteaw on Instagram.

Jeanette's next stop is a chocolate exhibition held at the Hankyu department store in Osaka.

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Top photos from Jeanette Aw's Instagram

People's Park lor mee hawker explains why he lets customers help themselves to change

Trust issues, who?

January 18, 2024, 05:21 PM

2 S'pore teens spend holidays making bouquets for elderly to put smiles on their faces

The pair have delivered 100 bunches of flowers since December.

January 18, 2024, 04:48 PM

FairPrice freezes prices of pomfret, grouper, prawns, & other items for CNY

Wallet-friendly CNY celebrations.

January 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

S'porean woman paints detailed pictures of panda cub Le Le to say goodbye

So cute.

January 18, 2024, 04:42 PM

Solving water issues is 'low-hanging fruit' in solving broader climate crisis: President Tharman at Davos

Issues of water can be solved within a reasonable period through financial and technological means, so long as "we organise ourselves well and if we finance this so that everyone benefits”, added President Tharman.

January 18, 2024, 04:37 PM

Tackling global challenges can't rely on private money or govt action alone, 'all pools of capital' needed: Pres. Tharman

Tharman said it was essential to pair social and industrial policy.

January 18, 2024, 03:42 PM

Kung Fu Panda-themed CNY merch & experience at selected Haidilao S'pore outlets till Feb. 24

Kicking off the dragon year with the dragon warrior.

January 18, 2024, 03:06 PM

Desmond Lee says West Coast team 'saddened' that Iswaran quit as MP 'under these circumstances', thanks him for service & contributions

Lee previously said the CPIB probe was a 'worrying development' with 'big impact' on West Coast GRC.

January 18, 2024, 03:04 PM

1 year after 40 of her fishes killed, otters kill Bukit Timah resident's arowanas, left 1 dead inside house

Most of the arowanas were not eaten, with some only bitten near the chins, or had missing eyes and fins.

January 18, 2024, 03:01 PM

Polish tourists photographed while sunbathing at Wat Chiang Man Thai temple, apologise

Sunbathing at the temple is seen as culturally inappropriate.

January 18, 2024, 02:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.