S'pore actress Jeanette Aw gets 'emotional' about patisserie selling out during Japan debut

Singapore actress Jeanette Aw's patisserie, Once Upon A Time, has debuted in Japan to resounding success.

Established in Singapore in 2021, the patisserie sells desserts like cakes, brownies and cookies.

This year, Aw brought her chocolate delicacies to the food fair Amour du Chocolat! in JR Takashimaya Nagoya.

Sold out on the first day

For the event, Once Upon A Time adapted their signature What The Fudge brownie.

They also sold chocolate bonbons.

Based on Aw's Instagram Stories, the products were sold out on launch day.

She also shared that she got "emotional" from this, having worked on the launch for two years.

Jeanette's next stop is a chocolate exhibition held at the Hankyu department store in Osaka.

Top photos from Jeanette Aw's Instagram