Driver quarrels with S'pore car driver who allegedly took 'very long time' to pump petrol in JB

Two drivers got into a shouting match — with vulgarities — at the Johor Bahru petrol kiosk on Jan. 13, 2024, after one of them allegedly took "at least 10 minutes" to pump petrol.

The dispute was captured in dashcam footage posted to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group the next day, on Jan. 14.

'Eh bro, very long time already, you ready already or not?'

The incident reportedly took place at a Petronas station in Johor Bahru near the Second Link on the night of Jan. 13.

Footage showed that a man in a black shirt driving a Singapore-licensed Honda was using one of the pumps around 9:56pm.

The cam car was second in the queue for the pump but became the first in line after the car in front vacated its spot.

At around 10:03pm, the cam car driver asked the Honda driver, "Eh bro, very long time already. You ready already or not?"

This triggered the man to face him and gesticulate angrily while saying something that wasn't audible on camera.

Exchanged vulgarities

The two then had a heated exchange.

The cam car driver insisted he only asked politely and then asked loudly why the other party was shouting.

The debate intensified, and vulgarities were exchanged.

Cam car driver: "Ah k* n* n* shout what. I ask you only." Honda driver: (cuts in) "F*ck you." Cam car driver: (raises voice) "Ah f*ck you lah. You c** b** lah you. F*ck F*ck F*ck."

A female voice can then be heard saying in Chinese, "Enough already lah."

Came over to confront driver

A man in a white shirt sat beside the Honda driver when he was pumping petrol and then decided to walk towards the cam car driver.

On the way, he glanced towards the cam car's car plate, then asked the cam car driver and asked him in Hokkien, "What's the problem?"

The Honda driver also walked over to join the white-shirted man, leaving the pump nozzle inside the car.

The rest of the confrontation happened off camera:

Honda driver: "Very long time you can wait anot?" Cam car driver: "I ask you politely right? Why you shout?" Honda driver: "Why? You cannot wait ah?" Cam car driver: "Why you shout?" Honda driver: "I scared you cannot hear mah." Cam car driver : "Why you shout? Don't need to shout one mah." Honda driver (in Hokkien): "... (inaudible) ... business." White-shirted man (in Hokkien): "There also can go but you don't want."

Gas station crowded

A person claiming to be the cam car driver shared in the video's caption that the gas station was crowded that night.

"Everyone was waiting to pump petrol," he wrote.

He claimed the Honda driver was there for "at least 10 minutes" and kept "shaking the pump gun".

A time-lapse section in the video captured the driver using the petrol pump for about seven minutes.

