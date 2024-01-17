Back

Driver quarrels with S'pore car driver who allegedly took 'very long time' to pump petrol in JB

He allegedly took "at least 10 minutes".

Daniel Seow | January 17, 2024, 08:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two drivers got into a shouting match — with vulgarities — at the Johor Bahru petrol kiosk on Jan. 13, 2024, after one of them allegedly took "at least 10 minutes" to pump petrol.

The dispute was captured in dashcam footage posted to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group the next day, on Jan. 14.

'Eh bro, very long time already, you ready already or not?'

The incident reportedly took place at a Petronas station in Johor Bahru near the Second Link on the night of Jan. 13.

Footage showed that a man in a black shirt driving a Singapore-licensed Honda was using one of the pumps around 9:56pm.

The cam car was second in the queue for the pump but became the first in line after the car in front vacated its spot.

At around 10:03pm, the cam car driver asked the Honda driver, "Eh bro, very long time already. You ready already or not?"

This triggered the man to face him and gesticulate angrily while saying something that wasn't audible on camera.

Gif via SGRV

Exchanged vulgarities

The two then had a heated exchange.

The cam car driver insisted he only asked politely and then asked loudly why the other party was shouting.

The debate intensified, and vulgarities were exchanged.

Cam car driver: "Ah k* n* n* shout what. I ask you only."

Honda driver: (cuts in) "F*ck you."

Cam car driver: (raises voice) "Ah f*ck you lah. You c** b** lah you. F*ck F*ck F*ck."

A female voice can then be heard saying in Chinese, "Enough already lah."

Came over to confront driver

A man in a white shirt sat beside the Honda driver when he was pumping petrol and then decided to walk towards the cam car driver.

On the way, he glanced towards the cam car's car plate, then asked the cam car driver and asked him in Hokkien, "What's the problem?"

The Honda driver also walked over to join the white-shirted man, leaving the pump nozzle inside the car.

The rest of the confrontation happened off camera:

Honda driver: "Very long time you can wait anot?"

Cam car driver: "I ask you politely right? Why you shout?"

Honda driver: "Why? You cannot wait ah?"

Cam car driver: "Why you shout?"

Honda driver: "I scared you cannot hear mah."

Cam car driver : "Why you shout? Don't need to shout one mah."

Honda driver (in Hokkien): "... (inaudible) ... business."

White-shirted man (in Hokkien): "There also can go but you don't want."

Gas station crowded

A person claiming to be the cam car driver shared in the video's caption that the gas station was crowded that night.

"Everyone was waiting to pump petrol," he wrote.

He claimed the Honda driver was there for "at least 10 minutes" and kept "shaking the pump gun".

A time-lapse section in the video captured the driver using the petrol pump for about seven minutes.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante

35 FairPrice stores to open 24 hours this CNY 2024

Somewhere to go.

January 17, 2024, 07:55 PM

S'pore woman, 89, falls on public bus & suffers head injury as driver moved off before she sat down

The bus company apologised over the matter and said the driver has been disciplined.

January 17, 2024, 07:21 PM

Chinese tourist tricked into spending S$53,000 for fake Hermès bag in Bangkok

The store initially offered to buy back the bag at 70 per cent of its original price.

January 17, 2024, 07:21 PM

Uniqlo accuses Shein of copying its Round Mini Shoulder Bag, files lawsuit in Japan

Uniqlo demanded from Shein "the immediate cessation of sales of the imitation products".

January 17, 2024, 06:57 PM

S'pore police & bank prevent man, 71, from losing S$1.5 million to investment scam

Phew.

January 17, 2024, 06:41 PM

Why switching to SimplyGo feels like a downgrade for some commuters

Feels like SimplyNo for some, but it's not

January 17, 2024, 06:40 PM

S’pore is the most fatigued country in the world. We ask S’poreans from 3 generations what they do to stay alive.

Stay aliiiiive.

January 17, 2024, 06:28 PM

McDonald's at Lucky Plaza basement closes after 34 years

Sad.

January 17, 2024, 06:14 PM

COE premiums rebound: Cat B up about S$27,000 to S$112,000

Back up again.

January 17, 2024, 05:24 PM

M’sian man claims he earned S$541 as lecturer in M'sia & quit for S$3,100 cleaner job in S'pore

The man's claims were met with sceptical reactions by netizens.

January 17, 2024, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.