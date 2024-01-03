Back

Kuomintang VP candidate claims Taylor Swift declined to perform in Taiwan due to 'geopolitical risks', ministries respond

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Economic Affairs both responded to his claim.

Brenda Khoo | January 03, 2024, 04:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Kuomintang (KMT) vice presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong said on Jan. 1 that pop superstar Taylor Swift turned down an offer to perform in Taiwan due to "geopolitical risks".

Jaw made this claim while speaking about his concerns about Taiwan’s economy during the vice presidential candidates' televised debate, Focus Taiwan reported.

His claim has not been confirmed nor debunked.

"Geopolitical risks": Jaw

During the debate, Jaw claimed to have invited Swift to hold a concert in Taipei in his previous role as chairman of Taiwan’s broadcasting company Broadcasting Corporation of China.

According to Jaw, the singer initially agreed, but later declined, citing “geopolitical risks”.

He made this claim to criticise the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which he argued was responsible for increasing regional tensions.

He added that without a peaceful environment, investors would be discouraged from making investments in Taiwan, as reported by Taiwanese media outlet TVBS News.

Instead, companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) — the world’s largest maker of advanced computer chips — would choose to expand globally instead, Jaw said.

According to Nikkei Asia, TSMC announced in December 2022 that it would increase its investment in the U.S. to US$40 billion (S$53.08 billion), following up from a previous decision to build a factory in Arizona.

Overseas bands still performing in Taiwan

Taiwan’s culture ministry responded to Jaw in a statement on Jan. 1, Taipei Times reported. It argued that what Jaw said did not reflect reality.

While it did not weigh in on the specifics of his claim about Swift's supposed withdrawal, the ministry's statement said that overseas bands had been performing in Taiwan since the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted in October 2022.

According to the culture ministry, these bands included British rock band Coldplay, K-pop group Blackpink, and the American vocal group Backstreet Boys.

The ministry added that K-pop group Super Junior and English singer Ed Sheeran are expected to perform in Taiwan in 2024.

Taiwan's foreign investment "second-highest" in 15 years: Ministry of Economic Affairs

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs also addressed Jaw's claims in a statement.

According to TVBS, the ministry said that the ongoing geopolitical tensions did not deter foreign capital from making investments in Taiwan.

The economic ministry added that major semiconductor companies including Applied Materials and artificial intelligence companies such as Nvidia have recently invested “significantly” in Taiwan.

In addition, the ministry reportedly also pointed out that the island’s foreign investment in 2023 was the “second-highest” in 15 years at US$10.7 billion (S$14.2 billion) by November 2023.

However, according to official data from the island's economic ministry, foreign direct investment decreased by around 13 per cent by November 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Taiwan's foreign direct investment in 2022 reached a total of US$13.30 billion (S$17.64 billion), the highest since 2007, Focus Taiwan reported.

KMT's presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih is running against DPP candidate William Lai and Taiwan People's Party candidate Ko Wen-je. Taiwanese voters will cast their ballots in the election on Jan. 13.

Top image via Taylor Swift/Facebook and 趙少康官方頻道/YouTube

Photographer captures dramatic shots of 2 Green crested lizards tangled in fight at Sungei Buloh

One turned brown from the stress.

January 03, 2024, 04:46 PM

Wow Wow West hawkers will reopen stall on Jan. 16, 2024

A younger team will be running the show.

January 03, 2024, 02:56 PM

S'pore diner wanted to treat friends to S$200 meal, but Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen declined cash payment

The restaurant clarified it was a misunderstanding.

January 03, 2024, 02:40 PM

Boy's hand gets stuck in City Plaza escalator, rescued by SCDF

The boy was conveyed to a hospital.

January 03, 2024, 02:18 PM

Zheng Geping’s daughter Tay Ying goes IG official with chef boyfriend

They’ve been together for three years.

January 03, 2024, 01:46 PM

Michelle Yeoh, 61, welcomes 'little miracle' to the family on Jan. 1, 2024

The baby is her grandchild.

January 02, 2024, 09:11 PM

Jurong East HDB resident hoards items & gas tank, neighbour leaves 2 fire extinguishers at door

Neighbours said the hoarding problem had been around for decades.

January 02, 2024, 07:27 PM

Thai govt to cut alcohol tax to boost tourism & economy

The move aims to promote Thailand as a central hub for tourism and spending.

January 02, 2024, 06:32 PM

This ICA officer dedicated 22 years of his life to protecting S’pore’s borders

No, he isn’t worried that machines will replace him.

January 02, 2024, 06:00 PM

Japan Airlines plane catches fire on Haneda Airport runway, 379 passengers & crew evacuated

About 400 people were on board, but all were evacuated.

January 02, 2024, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.