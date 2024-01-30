New Japanese food options like A5 wagyu sandwiches & famous Osaka apple pie at Takashimaya Food Hall

Nestled in the basement of Ngee Ann City is Takashimaya's Food Hall, home to an extensive selection of Japanese cuisine.
Two new brands have joined the array of options available in this Japanese food street.
Ebisu Sando
Run by a Kyoto native, Ebisu Sando offers artisanal Japanese sandwiches, made to order within five minutes.
Their menu options include A5 wagyu beef and shrimp cutlet, among others.
Ready-to-eat options are available as well.
Prices start from S$5.80.
These are the two items we tried:
Ebisu Pork Cutlet Sando (S$16)
A5 Japanese Wagyu Karubi Roast Beef Sando (S$28)
Customers can also purchase the soup of the day for S$3 as an add-on, and S$3.80 a la carte.
Soup options rotate between cream of corn, cream of mushroom, curry and omar bisque.
Anri Bakery
Hailing from Osaka, Japan, Anri Bakery is famous for its pastries, made fresh daily.
Their signature item is the Aomori Apple Pie, which has a soft, buttery crust and filled with a generous amount of apple paste.
Aomori Apple Pie (S$7)
Other items that were available when we visited include the Sweet Potato Pie and the Purple Potato Pie, also priced at S$7 per piece.
A taste of Japan
Aside from these two new kiosks, Takashimaya's food street also offers other Japanese staples such as shrimp crackers, mochis and jellies, among others.
One particularly impressionable stall we came across on our visit was Inoue Matsuzo, which specialises in sweet potato goods.
Takashimaya Food Hall
Basement 2, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238873
Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 9:30pm
Top photos from Celeste Ng, Lee Wei Lin and Anri Bakery's Instagram page.
