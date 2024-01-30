Back

New Japanese food options like A5 wagyu sandwiches & famous Osaka apple pie at Takashimaya Food Hall

Bringing Japan to Orchard Road.

Celeste Ng | January 30, 2024, 12:33 PM

Nestled in the basement of Ngee Ann City is Takashimaya's Food Hall, home to an extensive selection of Japanese cuisine.

Two new brands have joined the array of options available in this Japanese food street.

Ebisu Sando

Run by a Kyoto native, Ebisu Sando offers artisanal Japanese sandwiches, made to order within five minutes.

Their menu options include A5 wagyu beef and shrimp cutlet, among others.

Ready-to-eat options are available as well.

Prices start from S$5.80.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

These are the two items we tried:

Ebisu Pork Cutlet Sando (S$16)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

A5 Japanese Wagyu Karubi Roast Beef Sando (S$28)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Customers can also purchase the soup of the day for S$3 as an add-on, and S$3.80 a la carte.

Soup options rotate between cream of corn, cream of mushroom, curry and omar bisque.

Anri Bakery

Hailing from Osaka, Japan, Anri Bakery is famous for its pastries, made fresh daily.

Their signature item is the Aomori Apple Pie, which has a soft, buttery crust and filled with a generous amount of apple paste.

Aomori Apple Pie (S$7)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Other items that were available when we visited include the Sweet Potato Pie and the Purple Potato Pie, also priced at S$7 per piece.

A taste of Japan

Aside from these two new kiosks, Takashimaya's food street also offers other Japanese staples such as shrimp crackers, mochis and jellies, among others.

One particularly impressionable stall we came across on our visit was Inoue Matsuzo, which specialises in sweet potato goods.

Selection at Inoue Matsuzo, located beside Anri Bakery. Photos by Celeste Ng.

 

Takashimaya Food Hall

Basement 2, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 9:30pm

Top photos from Celeste Ng, Lee Wei Lin and Anri Bakery's Instagram page.

