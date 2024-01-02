Japan Airlines plane catches fire on Haneda Airport runway, 379 passengers & crew evacuated

A fire broke out in a Japan Airlines plane as it landed on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Jan. 2, BBC reported.

Video: a JAL plane caught fire while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport this evening. Fire crews are on scene trying to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/YCVB4tPMRL — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 2, 2024

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the plane may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda.

About 379 passengers and crew were on board, and they were evacuated, reported NHK.

Yet to be put out

The fire is yet to be put out, according to the latest update by Japan's travel media site Traicy, citing NHK.

From footage of the incident shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the fire appears to have started near the left engine of the aircraft after the plane came into contact with the ground.

It had been flying into Haneda from Hokkaido.

A plane is on fire on the runway at Haneda Airport. It seems that a Japan Coast Guard plane and a JAL airliner collided. There are too many incidents in the Japanese New Year. etc. pic.twitter.com/YPx3rliKWT — ANIMETOPIA JAPAN (@AnimetopiaJapan) January 2, 2024

The cause of the fire and number of injured people, if any, remains unclear at the moment.

Top image via @mrjeffu/X