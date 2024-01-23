Jam Republic asks fans to respect artists' privacy following arrival of K-dancers in S'pore

Talent agency Jam Republic issued an official statement via an Instagram post requesting fans to "respect the privacy of [their] artists."

"Will take legal action"

In the Instagram post dated Jan. 22, the agency warns against fans recording and following its artists "during their own personal time" as that poses a threat to their "safety and privacy."

The agency also says that "when and if necessary, [they] will take legal action" against any "hate comments or slander."

This follows fan sightings of Jam Republic dancers Dodgen and Lee, as well as Howl, also a dancer, in Changi Airport and other Singapore tourism sites.

The agency, headquartered in Singapore, has international choreographers and performers under its belt.

It is known for its Jam Republic team in Street Woman Fighter 2 (SFW2), a South Korean dance competition show, which includes main dancer Kirsten Dodgen.

Bada Lee, the leader of another SFW2 team BEBE, is also signed under Jam Republic.

In response to the agency's statement, several fans have voiced their support.

They've also been defending Lee, who is the subject of online criticism.

what's with the sudden forced bada lee hate? https://t.co/lTqvQxFzzz — momo🫧 (@izseongmin) December 23, 2023

However, some acknowledged that the parasocial relationships formed between idols and fans make situations like this inevitable.

