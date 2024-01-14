Back

Former NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern marries partner after 5-year engagement

The couple have been together since 2014 and share a five-year-old daughter together.

Ruth Chai | January 14, 2024, 11:49 AM

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, 43, married her long-term partner Clarke Gayford, 47, in a private ceremony on Jan. 13, 2024.

They got engaged in May 2019 and originally intended to tie the knot in 2022, but their wedding was cancelled due to strict Covid-19 restrictions imposed in New Zealand.

In her final speech in parliament, she emotionally told Gayford: "To Clarke, let's finally get married".

Wedding details

The wedding took place in Hawke's Bay at Craggy Range Winery on New Zealand's North Island, Ardern's spokesperson confirmed to Reuters.

She wore a custom fitted ivory dress by Juliette Hogan gown and carried a cascading all-white bouquet while Gayford wore a black suit.

The ceremony had around 50 to 75 guests, including current New Zealand prime minister and opposition leader Chris Hipkins.

Ardern and Gayford's daughter, Neve, wore a white dress made of fabric from her grandmother's wedding dress, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Protestors outside the wedding venue

A small number of protestors gathered outside the wedding venue on the morning of the wedding to voice their discontent over Covid-19 vaccine mandates that were enacted by Ardern's government, The Guardian reported.

Videos on social media showed several protest signs outside the gates to the wedding venue.

Life post-parliament

Since her premiership, Ardern has largely kept out of the spotlight, and rarely posts on social media.

A trustee of Prince William's Earthshot Prize since April 2023, Ardern attended the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2023.

