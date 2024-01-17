Back

IU to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 20-21, her 1st concert here since 2019

Breathe slowly.

Nigel Chua | January 17, 2024, 12:55 AM

Events

Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun, also known by her stage name IU, will be coming to Singapore again.

IU will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 20, and Sunday, Apr. 21, according to a list of 2024 concert dates posted on her official social media channels on Jan. 16.

The concert here will be part of IU's "H.E.R." world tour.

Photo via IU's Instagram post.

First concert in Singapore since 2019

IU has performed in Singapore before, in 2018 and 2019.

Her most recent concert in December 2019 was part of her "Love, Poem" tour.

She performed a four-hour show at The Star Theatre.

IU had promised the audience that she would return in 2020, though the Covid-19 pandemic would go on to disrupt those plans.

At the 2019 concert, she said, "you can breathe slowly and next year will come before you know it.”

Top image via IU on Instagram

