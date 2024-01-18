Back

Iswaran shows up at State Courts in relation to corruption probe

Less than two weeks ago, it was announced that CPIB had completed their investigations on him.

Kerr Puay Hian | January 18, 2024, 08:11 AM

Minister for Transport S Iswaran showed up at the State Courts on Jan. 18, 2024.

Mothership understands that he appeared at the courts concerning the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's (CPIB) investigation into him, which was completed recently.

If charged, Iswaran will be the first minister in the history of Singapore to be charged with a criminal offence in court.

Accompanied by lawyer

Iswaran arrived at the State Courts building at about 8:10am accompanied by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

He did not say anything to the media when he entered the building.

Investigations completed recently

Less than two weeks ago, on Jan. 9, 2024, minister Chan Chun Sing, on behalf of the Prime Minister, said the CPIB investigation on Iswaran was completed and handed over to the Attorney-General's Chambers for review.

Iswaran's case came to light when CPIB found information during another investigation.

This started a quiet investigation in May 2023, and PM Lee was alerted to it on May 29, 2023.

On Jul. 5, 2023, CPIB told PM Lee they had attained adequate information to launch a formal investigation into Iswaran. PM Lee gave the director of CPIB his concurrence to launch a formal investigation.

Iswaran was subsequently arrested by CPIB on Jul. 11, 2023, and released on bail.

He was arrested on the same day as billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng.

PM Lee instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until CPIB's investigations are completed.

PM Lee said that Iswaran had no access to official resources and government buildings during his leave of absence.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat is the Acting Minister for Transport.

Top image via Mothership/Andrew Koay

