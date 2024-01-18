Back

Everything you need to know about the day former transport minister S Iswaran was charged with corruption

A long day in Singapore.

Andrew Koay | January 18, 2024, 08:12 PM

Just in case you've been stuck deep underground the whole day, here's the biggest news from Jan. 18: S Iswaran — who had served as Singapore's transport minister — has been charged with corruption.

The charges come after a recently completed probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

To catch you up on everything that happened, here's how the day unfolded:

Iswaran in court

Shortly after 8am, Iswaran was dropped off outside Singapore's State Courts.

He entered the building flanked by his legal team, helmed by top litigator Davinder Singh.

Iswaran was subsequently given 27 charges.

Here's a list in full:

Statements by PM Lee, Iswaran, & Desmond Lee

Before noon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong released a statement announcing that Iswaran had resigned as a Cabinet minister, a Member of Parliament, and a member of the People's Action Party (PAP).

You can read Iswaran's letter of resignation and PM Lee's reply here:

Stepping in to fulfill the governmental responsibilities that the former minister held will be Chee Hong Tat and Grace Fu.

Speaking to the media after Iswaran's court appearance, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that the PAP's stance on corruption was non-negotiable.

"There can be no compromise, no relaxation, no fudging of this — no matter the political price," Wong said. "This is part of our DNA."

Iswaran released his own statement on the matter, insisting on his innocence and resolving to clear his name.

He also said that he would return the monies he'd received by way of salary as a minister and allowances as an MP since the commencement of the CPIB’s investigations in July 2023.

Responding to the news, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who stood with Iswaran in West Coast GRC for the 2020 general election, said that the West Coast team was saddened by the circumstances of Iswaran's resignation, and thanked their former teammate for his years of service.

Ong Beng Seng & the Singapore GP

CPIB's investigation into Iswaran also involved billionaire Ong Beng Seng; the Attorney-General's Chambers said they had yet to make a decision on whether to take any action against the hotelier.

Among his charges, Iswaran is accused of corruptly obtaining gratification worth S$145,434 from Ong.

This was allegedly in exchange for advancing Ong's business interests in relation to a contract between Singapore Grand Prix and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Responding to media queries, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said that preparations for this year's Grand Prix were on track.

Top image by Andrew Koay

