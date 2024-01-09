Back

Indonesian traffic officer clings onto hood of car as driver speeds off from authorities

Keyla Supharta | January 09, 2024, 11:22 AM

A law enforcer in South Jakarta, Indonesia, had to hang onto the hood of a car for dear life after a driver attempted to flee from authorities.

The incident occurred last Wednesday (Jan. 3) at about 3:30pm, Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Service Syafrin Liputo told CNN Indonesia.

"For what?", then speeds off

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the driver of a red Avanza car was seen arguing with traffic officers and refusing to open his car.

In the video, the officer kept asking the driver to open his car door.

In response, the driver kept asking "for what?"

Each time the driver asked "for what?", the officer raised his voice and demanded the driver to open the door.

The driver seemingly complied when asked to park at the side of the road and asked the officers to move aside.

However, the driver decided to step on the accelerator and speed off instead.

The video, which was shot from the driver's perspective, shifted to show the front windscreen of the car.

It revealed one of the officers hanging onto the hood of the car as the vehicle continued speeding off.

The officer could be heard telling the driver that the situation was "dangerous", to which the driver responded with "so what".

Remained on the hood 6.2km

CNN Indonesia reported that members of the Transportation Agency were carrying out monitoring of illegal parking in the Setiabudi District Area, South Jakarta.

The officer in the video remained in the position from Jalan Denpasar Raya to Jalan Menteng, a 6.2km journey that would take about 21 minutes by car.

According to Syafrin, the altercation supposedly happened after the driver flipped his finger at the officers when asked about his purpose for going back and forth along the Jalan Denpasar Raya road. The driver reportedly passed by the location four times.

Taken into custody, apologised

According to Syafrin, the driver also hit a motorcyclist during the ride and continued speeding.

Two citizens then chased the red Avanza car and managed to stop the vehicle at Jalan Menteng, where he was taken into custody by the police.

According to Syafrin, the problem had been resolved amicably and the driver had also apologised to the Transportation Agency officer involved in the incident.

Top image via @fakta.jakarta/Instagram

