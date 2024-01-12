Back

IKEA S'pore selling S$1.90 truffle cheese croquette for limited time

No cheese pull, though.

Wong Li Jie | January 12, 2024, 12:02 PM

IKEA has a new post-shopping snack for you.

The Truffle Cheese Croquette is now sold at IKEA's Swedish Bistro in the Tampines, Alexandra and Jurong IKEA outlets.

Truffle Cheese Croquette (S$1.90)

Creamy. Photo by Livia Soh.

The bread crumb-coated croquette is filled with creamy cheese and is made with Iberico pork lard and minced meat.

Speaking with Mothership, IKEA has also confirmed that the croquette is not a permanent menu item, though there aren't any plans to replace it at the moment.

Your best bet is to try it soon.

@mothership.nova IKEA Swedish Bistro 📍: IKEA Alexandra/Tampines ⏰: Sundays to Thursdays, 10am to 9pm Fridays & Saturdays, 10am to 11pm 📍: IKEA Jurong ⏰: Daily, 10am to 10pm 🍴: Truffle Cheese Croquette S$1.90 #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #ikea #trufflecroquettes #potato #potatocroquettes #ikeahaul #ikeafood #swedishbistro ♬ UNTOUCHABLE - ITZY

Top photos by Livia Soh and IKEA.

