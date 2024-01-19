Real life Mario Kart now available at indoor go-kart track in Sentosa S'pore

There's a new way to challenge your friends with the real-life equivalent of Mario Kart.

HyperDrive, an indoor go-kart track that's located in Sentosa, now has another option for those who want something different from the regular racing experience.

In Game of Karts, players can earn power-ups such weapons (to slow down the enemy) or speed boosts to beat their competitors to the finish line.

Power-ups are obtained by driving over special zones on the track, and are activated by pushing a button on the steering wheel.

Here is a preview of what you can expect at Game of Karts:

Tickets to the Game of Karts are now available on HyperDrive's website, and are priced from S$45 per session.

An introduction to HyperDrive

Located in the entertainment precinct known as The Palawan @ Sentosa, HyperDrive boasts a three-storey, 308-metre indoor race track.

If the Game of Karts isn't for you, HyperDrive also offers the regular karting experience, with the following options:

Junior Kart

Designed for easier acceleration and steering wheel control, the Junior Kart is a solo kart that can be driven by a child who is at least 9 years old and 130cm tall.

At the Novice Level, the kart can go up to 30km/h.

Senior Kart

The Senior Kart can be driven by a participant who is at least 9 years old and 140cm tall. It offers better acceleration that would make for a more exciting go-karting experience.

At the Novice Level, the kart can go up to 30km/h.

At the Advance Level, the kart can go up to 50km/h. Participants will require a valid car or motorcycle license, and achieve a lap time of 34.5s and below at the Novice Level, to qualify for the Advance Level.

Senior Karts will be allocated a separate race session from Junior and Dual Karts.

Dual Kart

Children who do not meet the age and height requirements for the Junior Kart can ride shotgun with a driver who is at least 18 years old and 140cm tall. The passenger must be at least 90cm tall.

At the Novice Level, the kart can go up to 30km/h.

Race and dine

After racing, participants can head to the HyperDrive Cafe for a post-game treat.

HyperDrive

Address: Palawan Green, 54 Palawan Beach Walk, Singapore (098233)

Opening hours:

Weekdays, 12.30pm to 9pm

Weekends, public and school holidays, 10am to 9pm

Last entry at 8.30pm

Top photos by Livia Soh