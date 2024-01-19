Back

Real life Mario Kart now available at indoor go-kart track in Sentosa S'pore

Pew pew.

Lee Wei Lin | Celeste Ng | January 19, 2024, 07:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

There's a new way to challenge your friends with the real-life equivalent of Mario Kart.

HyperDrive, an indoor go-kart track that's located in Sentosa, now has another option for those who want something different from the regular racing experience.

In Game of Karts, players can earn power-ups such weapons (to slow down the enemy) or speed boosts to beat their competitors to the finish line.

Image by HyperDrive

Power-ups are obtained by driving over special zones on the track, and are activated by pushing a button on the steering wheel.

Here is a preview of what you can expect at Game of Karts:

@mothership.nova Game of Karts at Hyperdrive 📍: 54 Palawan Beach Walk, S098233 ⏰: Weekdays, 12:30pm to 9pm Weekends, Public & School Holidays, 10am to 9pm 💰: From S$45 #tiktoksg #WhatToPlay #thingstodosg #thepalawansentosa #hyperdrivesg #gameofkarts #gokart #mariokart #sentosa #palawan #maxverstappen ♬ 33 Max Verstappen - Carte Blanq & Maxx Power

Tickets to the Game of Karts are now available on HyperDrive's website, and are priced from S$45 per session.

An introduction to HyperDrive

Located in the entertainment precinct known as The Palawan @ Sentosa, HyperDrive boasts a three-storey, 308-metre indoor race track.

Image by HyperDrive.

If the Game of Karts isn't for you, HyperDrive also offers the regular karting experience, with the following options:

Junior Kart

Designed for easier acceleration and steering wheel control, the Junior Kart is a solo kart that can be driven by a child who is at least 9 years old and 130cm tall.

At the Novice Level, the kart can go up to 30km/h.

Senior Kart

The Senior Kart can be driven by a participant who is at least 9 years old and 140cm tall. It offers better acceleration that would make for a more exciting go-karting experience.

At the Novice Level, the kart can go up to 30km/h.

At the Advance Level, the kart can go up to 50km/h. Participants will require a valid car or motorcycle license, and achieve a lap time of 34.5s and below at the Novice Level, to qualify for the Advance Level.

Senior Karts will be allocated a separate race session from Junior and Dual Karts.

Dual Kart

Children who do not meet the age and height requirements for the Junior Kart can ride shotgun with a driver who is at least 18 years old and 140cm tall. The passenger must be at least 90cm tall.

At the Novice Level, the kart can go up to 30km/h.

Image by HyperDrive.

Race and dine

After racing, participants can head to the HyperDrive Cafe for a post-game treat.

Image by HyperDrive Cafe.

HyperDrive

Address: Palawan Green, 54 Palawan Beach Walk, Singapore (098233)

Opening hours: 

Weekdays, 12.30pm to 9pm

Weekends, public and school holidays, 10am to 9pm

Last entry at 8.30pm

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh

Man, 62, starts fire outside neighbour's flat while holding knife, claims they were too noisy

Police subsequently tasered him as he rushed them with a knife.

January 19, 2024, 07:01 PM

Qantas to resume non-stop flights from S'pore to Darwin from Dec. 9, 2024

Looking at daily flights from March 2025.

January 19, 2024, 06:30 PM

Free exchange of Nets FlashPay cards postponed

Until further notice.

January 19, 2024, 06:25 PM

Extended till Jul. 26, 2024: Weekly DBS PayLah! cashback initiative for hawker meals

To ease cost of living pressures.

January 19, 2024, 06:24 PM

Man, 25, carries tipsy woman out of Turf Club Road restaurant & molests her in field, gets 4 years' jail

Her pleas for the man to stop were ignored.

January 19, 2024, 06:07 PM

S'poreans JJ Lin & Glenn Yong at Paris Fashion Week with stars like BamBam & Jackson Wang

The stars were aligned.

January 19, 2024, 05:45 PM

CHAGEE S'pore founder's new tea brand opening 14 outlets in a month, giving away SQ tickets to Taiwan

Prices from S$5.80.

January 19, 2024, 05:03 PM

Panda cub Le Le touches down safely in China, spent flight chomping on bamboo

We miss him already.

January 19, 2024, 04:24 PM

iPhone found taped to airplane toilet seat to film girl, 14, American Airlines flight attendant arrested

The girl told her parents and her father tried confronting the steward who hid in the toilet.

January 19, 2024, 03:55 PM

Syed Saddiq's former lawyer now a minister, appoints former Solicitor General II in conviction appeal

This is after Saddiq's previous lead counsel Gobind Singh Deo was appointed digital minister.

January 19, 2024, 03:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.