Back

Now open: Hobbit-inspired Hobbitoon Village near Cameron Highlands, M'sia

Not the same as Hobbit House in Cameron Highlands Flora Park.

Belmont Lay | January 03, 2024, 05:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Not sure how J.R.R. Tolkien would have felt about this, but a new Hobbit-themed tourist attraction has opened on Jan. 1, 2024 near Cameron Highlands, Malaysia.

The latest attraction, Hobbitoon Village, is not the same as the Hobbit House in Cameron Highlands Flora Park.

According to photos of Hobbitoon Village, the concept is inspired by The Shire, a fictional small and idyllic land settled by hobbit inhabitants.

The place, as imagined by Tolkien, is largely sheltered from the goings-on in the rest of Middle-earth.

Hobbitoon Village is supposed to be reminiscent of the dwellings in The Shire, featuring rounded doors, circular windows, and vibrant gardens.

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

A snippet of the premises can be viewed on Instagram.

What's there

Hobbitoon Village is a 30-minute drive from Cameron Highlands and Simpang Pulai.

It is not a homestay experience, as it only provides areas for visitors to stroll through for photos, given the agreeable climate of the area.

Cameron Highlands has a tropical highland climate with a much cooler temperature all year round, with an average high of about 22°C and a low of around 14°C.

According to Hobbitoon Village, only the interior of one dwelling can be accessed by the public, but the decoration is not completed yet.

There is also a restaurant and a café on site.

Tickets are priced at RM20 (S$5.72) for children and RM40 (S$11.48) for adults.

It is open daily from 9am to 6pm.

The listed address is PT, 24739, Mukim, 31300, Perak.

Top photos via Google Maps

Photographer captures dramatic shots of 2 Green crested lizards tangled in fight at Sungei Buloh

One turned brown from the stress.

January 03, 2024, 04:46 PM

Kuomintang VP candidate claims Taylor Swift declined to perform in Taiwan due to 'geopolitical risks', ministries respond

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Economic Affairs both responded to his claim.

January 03, 2024, 04:29 PM

Wow Wow West hawkers will reopen stall on Jan. 16, 2024

A younger team will be running the show.

January 03, 2024, 02:56 PM

S'pore diner wanted to treat friends to S$200 meal, but Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen declined cash payment

The restaurant clarified it was a misunderstanding.

January 03, 2024, 02:40 PM

Boy's hand gets stuck in City Plaza escalator, rescued by SCDF

The boy was conveyed to a hospital.

January 03, 2024, 02:18 PM

Zheng Geping’s daughter Tay Ying goes IG official with chef boyfriend

They’ve been together for three years.

January 03, 2024, 01:46 PM

Michelle Yeoh, 61, welcomes 'little miracle' to the family on Jan. 1, 2024

The baby is her grandchild.

January 02, 2024, 09:11 PM

Jurong East HDB resident hoards items & gas tank, neighbour leaves 2 fire extinguishers at door

Neighbours said the hoarding problem had been around for decades.

January 02, 2024, 07:27 PM

Thai govt to cut alcohol tax to boost tourism & economy

The move aims to promote Thailand as a central hub for tourism and spending.

January 02, 2024, 06:32 PM

This ICA officer dedicated 22 years of his life to protecting S’pore’s borders

No, he isn’t worried that machines will replace him.

January 02, 2024, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.