Now open: Hobbit-inspired Hobbitoon Village near Cameron Highlands, M'sia

Not sure how J.R.R. Tolkien would have felt about this, but a new Hobbit-themed tourist attraction has opened on Jan. 1, 2024 near Cameron Highlands, Malaysia.

The latest attraction, Hobbitoon Village, is not the same as the Hobbit House in Cameron Highlands Flora Park.

According to photos of Hobbitoon Village, the concept is inspired by The Shire, a fictional small and idyllic land settled by hobbit inhabitants.

The place, as imagined by Tolkien, is largely sheltered from the goings-on in the rest of Middle-earth.

Hobbitoon Village is supposed to be reminiscent of the dwellings in The Shire, featuring rounded doors, circular windows, and vibrant gardens.

A snippet of the premises can be viewed on Instagram.

What's there

Hobbitoon Village is a 30-minute drive from Cameron Highlands and Simpang Pulai.

It is not a homestay experience, as it only provides areas for visitors to stroll through for photos, given the agreeable climate of the area.

Cameron Highlands has a tropical highland climate with a much cooler temperature all year round, with an average high of about 22°C and a low of around 14°C.

According to Hobbitoon Village, only the interior of one dwelling can be accessed by the public, but the decoration is not completed yet.

There is also a restaurant and a café on site.

Tickets are priced at RM20 (S$5.72) for children and RM40 (S$11.48) for adults.

It is open daily from 9am to 6pm.

The listed address is PT, 24739, Mukim, 31300, Perak.

Top photos via Google Maps