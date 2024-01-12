Haidilao S'pore offering 1-for-1 weekday buffet for S$69.90++ at 2 outlets till Mar. 31, 2024

Haidilao is offering a one-for-one buffet deal at two outlets till Mar. 31, 2024.

Priced at S$69.90++ for two pax, diners will get their choice of over 30 items, including signature dishes, various proteins, classic hotpot dishes, appetisers, vegetables and cooked mains.

These include:

Signature prawn paste

Sliced pork belly

Black pork

Sliced U.S. beef

Beef short plate

Fish roe stuffed beancurd

Sweet potato noodles

Beancurd roll

Golden enoki mushroom

Haidilao-styled noodles

Dumplings

Deep fried mini buns

Diners can order as many rounds as they want, as long as there's no wastage.

Wastage will be charged at S$10 per 100 grams.

Only available at two outlets

Currently, the promotion is only available at the Clarke Quay and Northshore Plaza outlets.

Dining limit of two hours

The promotion is only available on weekdays, 11:30am to 6pm.

Last orders must be placed by 4:45pm.

There is a dining limit of two hours.

Children below six dine free, and children aged between six and 10 will have to pay S$10 each.

