Haidilao S'pore offering 1-for-1 weekday buffet for S$69.90++ at 2 outlets till Mar. 31, 2024

Only at Clarke Quay and Northshore Plaza outlets.

Fasiha Nazren | January 12, 2024, 05:11 PM

Haidilao is offering a one-for-one buffet deal at two outlets till Mar. 31, 2024.

@mothership.nova Haidilao weekday buffet 📍: Haidilao Northshore Plaza & Clarke Quay ⏰: Weekdays, 11:30am to 6pm 📅: Available for a limited time ✨: 1-for-1 weekday buffet 💰: S$69.90++ for 2 pax Other T&Cs apply #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #haidilao #hdlsg #hotpot #hotpotbuffet #sglunchdeals #海底捞 ♬ RUNAWAY - KAYDEN

Priced at S$69.90++ for two pax, diners will get their choice of over 30 items, including signature dishes, various proteins, classic hotpot dishes, appetisers, vegetables and cooked mains.

These include:

  • Signature prawn paste

  • Sliced pork belly

  • Black pork

  • Sliced U.S. beef

  • Beef short plate

  • Fish roe stuffed beancurd

  • Sweet potato noodles

  • Beancurd roll

  • Golden enoki mushroom

  • Haidilao-styled noodles

  • Dumplings

  • Deep fried mini buns

Diners can order as many rounds as they want, as long as there's no wastage.

Wastage will be charged at S$10 per 100 grams.

Only available at two outlets

Currently, the promotion is only available at the Clarke Quay and Northshore Plaza outlets.

Dining limit of two hours

The promotion is only available on weekdays, 11:30am to 6pm.

Last orders must be placed by 4:45pm.

There is a dining limit of two hours.

Children below six dine free, and children aged between six and 10 will have to pay S$10 each.

Top image from Livia Soh and Google Maps.

