Back

Group O blood donors urgently needed ahead of CNY, blood stocks at critical levels: HSA

Those with Group O blood are urged to come forward and donate in the two weeks leading up to Chinese New Year.

Ruth Chai | January 26, 2024, 06:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Those with Group O blood are urged to come forward and donate in the two weeks leading up to Chinese New Year.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced on Friday (Jan. 26) that the Group O blood stocks are now at critical levels.

"Group O blood stocks have dipped below six days and are currently at critical levels due to high usage of these blood types and lower than normal blood donor turnout since the beginning of 2024," said SRC and HSA.

Typically, the stockpile of Group O blood should last nine days at least.

Why Group O blood?

Those with Group O blood are considered universal blood donors.

Group O blood is needed during emergencies when patients' blood groups are unknown.

According to SRC and HSA, nearly half of all patients in Singapore have Group O blood and can only receive Group O blood.

"If group O blood stocks continue to drop, elective surgeries will have to be postponed and life-saving transfusions could also be compromised."

During festive seasons, blood collection is expected to dip, and can potentially dip by as much as 20 per cent.

"It is crucial that we prevent further depletion of the Group O blood stocks and restore them to healthy levels now to ensure we can meet the transfusion needs of patients," SRC and HSA said.

Am I eligible to donate?

Healthy individuals who are between 16 and 60 and weigh at least 45kg are encouraged to donate blood.

In addition, donors should donate blood before their travels as travelling to certain countries or regions in some countries with insect-borne infection risks may make them ineligible to donate for a period of time.

According to HSA's general eligibility criteria, you must:

  • Be in good health

  • Not have had any symptoms of infection, such as sore throat, cough, runny nose or diarrhoea for at least one week

  • Not have had a fever in the last four weeks

  • Not have taken antibiotics for the last seven days. If you have taken antibiotics, wait at least one week from the last dose

  • Weigh at least 45kg

  • Have a haemoglobin level of at least 13.0 grams per decilitre for males and 12.5 grams per decilitre for females

For more information on whether you are eligible, you can visit HSA's website here.

Going to donate blood?

Donors are encouraged to have adequate rest the night before donation.

On the day itself, donors can eat a light meal and drink plenty of fluids.

Official photo identification such as an NRIC, work pass or passport will be needed for registration.

If you are 16 or 17-years-old, a signed parental consent form is required, which can be found here.

Top photo via Nguyễn Hiệp/Unsplash 

To deal with scarcity of resources, S'pore always tries to 'grow the pie': Tan See Leng

He spoke at a symposium with the theme "Confronting Scarcity".

January 26, 2024, 04:57 PM

President Tharman & PM Lee send India leaders congratulatory letters for 75th Republic Day

Both leaders congratulated their counterparts on the successful conclusion of India's G20 Presidency.

January 26, 2024, 04:42 PM

Elderly man curses & hits diners with trays if they don't give him money to buy meal at Marsiling

While some refused to give him money directly, they would be kind enough to ask him what he wanted to eat and buy him a meal.

January 26, 2024, 03:50 PM

M’sian influencer Nur Sajat shares cancer scare on TikTok

The doctor suggested her to get a full CT scan after being baffled by her unusual weight loss.

January 26, 2024, 03:19 PM

M'sia man cooks & serves banana leaf rice to stray dogs in Penang

A feast.

January 26, 2024, 03:11 PM

Woman in S'pore finds stainless steel 'pipe' in BreadTalk pastry, says her teeth almost fell out

The woman said she had since lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency.

January 26, 2024, 02:53 PM

Man, 41, jailed for rubbing exposed crotch against cosplayer's rear at Genshin Impact fan event

He was with his wife and child at the event.

January 26, 2024, 02:22 PM

Owner seeking answers & stricter enforcement after dog dies in S'pore pet boarding facility while she was overseas

She also hopes other pet owners will learn from her experience.

January 26, 2024, 01:47 PM

Landslide in Cameron Highlands kills 1, 4 others missing

All five victims are believed to be Myanmar nationals.

January 26, 2024, 12:32 PM

Food caterer, previously suspended in Nov. 2022 for 92 food poisoning cases, suspended again in Jan. 2024

It is suspended until Feb. 5, 2024.

January 26, 2024, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.