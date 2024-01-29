Back

Gram Cafe & Pancakes to close VivoCity outlet on Feb. 20, 2024

The store will be having a one-for-one promotion on selected menu items from now till then.

Celeste Ng | January 29, 2024, 06:05 PM

Gram Cafe and Pancakes has just announced the impending closure of their VivoCity Outlet.

Their last day of operations will be on Feb. 20, 2024. The store is set to close at 1pm that day.

One-for-one pancakes

As a token of appreciation to their customers, the store will be having a one-for-one promotion on the following menu items:

  • Matcha Azuki Pancakes

  • Tiramisu Pancakes

  • Hersheys Chocolate Pancakes

  • Mango Pancakes

  • Lotus Biscoff Pancakes

The promotion will run till Feb. 19, 2024.

Only one outlet left in Singapore

The VivoCity outlet was Gram Cafe's first outlet which opened in 2019.

The cafe has one more outlet left in Singapore located at Waterway Point.

Top photos from Gram Cafe and Pancakes' Instagram page and VivoCity's Facebook page.

