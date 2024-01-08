S'porean GrabFood delivery rider rescues colourful pigeon stranded on busy road, names it 'ChanChan'

A thick-billed green pigeon, an uncommon avian resident here, recently became a temporary member of a family in Singapore.

A GrabFood delivery rider rescued the bird after he came across the bird stranded in the middle of the road while doing his delivery rounds.

Stopped vehicles to rescue bird

Chan Lisa Nur Intan, who prefers to be known as Lisa, shared how her father nursed the pigeon back to health in several TikTok videos.

Her father stumbled across the bird at Serangoon North on Dec. 11, 2023.

It seemed to the man that the bird was unable to fly.

It was walking in the path of vehicular traffic; Lisa's father said in the video that he held out a hand to stop the vehicles before picking up the bird and bringing it home.

Lisa's father then constructed a makeshift home out of a laundry basket for the pigeon, which he affectionately named ChanChan.

Lisa told Mothership that her family also added branches and leaves to the basket to "decorate" it and "make [the bird] feel at home".

To help prepare ChanChan for flight again, Lisa's father would take the pigeon out of its "cage" and encourage it to fly around the flat.

From the TikTok video, the wild pigeon appeared tame enough to perch on the man's hand, and even flew back to its makeshift laundry basket home upon his command.

Pigeon eventually flew away

Lisa's father clearly took a shine to the strikingly-coloured bird during its 19-day stay in the house, calling it "sayang", and tending to it before and after work.

Lisa shared that her mother and brother would also research the types of food to feed the bird, and discovered that ChanChan loved grapes.

Lisa's father had plans to release the pigeon once it was well recovered.

One afternoon, the pigeon flew out of its makeshift "cage" and was never seen again.

The elder man apparently felt "pretty sad but happy" that the pigeon had returned to the wild, and believed that "it was meant for ChanChan to head back to nature and maybe find its family again".

He said:

"My ChanChan fly already... He know how to fly already. I also sad la but also [think it's] good la. He can enjoy already. I very sayang this ChanChan."

Although the pigeon will be greatly missed by Lisa's father, caring for it has reignited the man's former love for birds — he used to own a blue-coloured pet bird called FeiFei, and would bring it for walks around the neighbourhood.

Lisa's father now has two new pet lovebirds — LeiLei and another also named FeiFei.

More about thick-billed green pigeons

The bird Lisa's father rescued is a thick-billed green pigeon, which has a distinctive bi-coloured bill.

According to Birds of Singapore, it is an uncommon resident, and should not be confused with its colourful and more common relative, the pink-necked green pigeon.

Female thick-billed green pigeons lack the maroon wings that the males have.

Top photo from lisaintann / TikTok and Canva