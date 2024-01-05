Back

S'pore woman asks for help with cleaning gold toilet bowl, gets everything & some advice

Many commenters simply marvelled at the sight of a gold toilet bowl.

Nigel Chua | January 05, 2024, 10:35 AM

When the cleaning of a gold toilet bowl didn't go according to plan, a woman in Singapore sought help from the internet and got exactly what she asked for — and more.

Facebook user Sonia Lim posted on the Singapore Home DIY group on Jan. 3.

According to the post, a cleaner had used bleach on the toilet bowl, resulting in some white discolouration.

Photo via Sonia Lim on Facebook.

Toilet humour

Jokesters in the group didn't hesitate to try and make a splash with their comments.

One suggested an unorthodox method of altering the toilet bowl's colour through natural means:

The unconventional choice of materials got one commenter thinking out of the box:

While another commenter pointed out that the silver markings also constituted the silver lining in the situation:

The choice of material for the toilet bowl was questioned, but it was suggested that gold was only fitting for such a regal setting:

One commenter encouraged clearing the air for helpful commenters with "something good to say", attracting a punny reply.

Rare sight

Many commenters were neither helpful nor unhelpful, but were simply captivated by the rare sight of the golden toilet bowl and what it must have cost.

One commenter sought to capitalise on the situation for themselves:

 

 

 

 

 

Others alluded to other remarkable toilet fixtures from Singapore's history:

Comments referencing the National Kidney Foundation scandal from 2005. Screenshot via Facebook.

Toilet fixtures aside, the photo's background also ended up being scrutinised:

Actual advice

The woman did receive some actual advice too, including recommendations for cleaning products, as well as people trying to diagnose the exact problem at hand.

What happened to the toilet bowl?

The Facebook user was also seen engaging with the more helpful comments, providing updates on what actually happened to the gold toilet bowl.

She even gamely obliged to a question about where the toilet bowl came from, revealing that it had been a customised item arranged with her interior designer.

She shared that the toilet bowl was made of gold-electroplated ceramic. This meant that the white marks were likely not residue that could be removed, but had instead appeared due to a chemical reaction between the gold plating and the bleach.

And while she also tried spray-painting the toilet bowl, she updated later that the toilet bowl could not be restored to its former glory, and that she would be replacing it.

Top image screenshot from Singapore Home DIY on Facebook

