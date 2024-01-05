Girlfriend of 21-year-old man who died in PIE accident appeals for dashcam footage & witnesses

A 21-year-old man, Michael Ong, died after the van he was in overturned on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Dec. 31, 2023.

Photos posted online showed the overturned van on the road, its roof badly damaged.

Ong was pronounced dead at the scene, while the van's 18-year-old driver was sent to the hospital.

Still reeling from the tragedy, the deceased's girlfriend Heather Ng took to social media, seeking some clarity as to what happened that day.

On the way home

Ng shared screenshots of her last conversation with Ong on her Instagram story.

The morning of New Year's Eve, Ong sent Ng a text at 7:16am stating that he was on the way back home.

Ng told Mothership that Ong had booked a ride via a ride-sharing service.

Through an app on her phone, Ng noticed that her partner's location had stalled along PIE since 7:47am.

She told Mothership that she started calling the police at 8am.

"Why are you stuck here?" she messaged Ong.

After 20 minutes of radio silence, the worried girlfriend texted Ong again, saying that she was trying to locate him.

She said she got a call from the police informing her of the accident and Ong's death at 10am.

Search for evidence

Ng hopes to get to the bottom of what caused the fatal accident.

On her Instagram stories, she implored any witnesses to come forward, and called for dashcam footage of the incident.

Her appeal has been unanswered thus far, however.

"No one wishes to give their [footage] as they do not wish to be involved, hence we have no evidence," Ng told Mothership.

Recent posts on Ng's social media account paid tribute to her late partner.

"If I knew that that morning I sent you off at my door would be the last goodbye and kiss, I would've not let you out of my house," she wrote in a post addressed to Ong, dated Jan. 3.

She revealed that they'd first met on Dec. 31, 2022, exactly one year from the day that Ong passed.

"I'm so so so so sorry this had to happen to you Michael, you really didn’t deserve this. You are such a precious gem and loved by many... I had this draft as a surprise for you for new year's but I hope that now you can see this video from above," she said.

If anyone wishes to come forward with details about the accident, they may contact Ng via Instagram or phone.

Top images via @heather.ngg/Instagram