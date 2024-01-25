Back

MFA director-general, charged for misusing diplomatic bags, allowed to visit Tokyo for leisure

He said he wants to visit his elderly pottery master, visit his partner's family and explore the property market in Tokyo.

Ruth Chai | January 25, 2024, 06:43 PM

A director-general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) who was charged with cheating the ministry and lying to a public servant was granted permission by a court to leave the country to visit Tokyo, Japan.

According to court records seen by CNA, Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, 45, applied on Thursday (Jan. 25) to visit Japan for leisure.

Oh was charged in 2023 with deceiving the MFA, instigating others to cheat the ministry, and giving false information to a public servant.

Misused diplomatic bag service

According to a press release by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Oh allegedly concealed from the MFA that a package containing boxes of Panadol sent to his MFA colleague in Beijing in December 2022 was for his personal acquaintance.

Diplomatic bags should "only contain diplomatic documents or articles intended for official use", according to Singapore's Diplomatic and Consular Relations Act 2005.

"MFA was induced to accept the package for dispatch via the diplomatic bag service on that basis, which it would not have done had it known the truth,” the statement said.

Oh also allegedly instigated his colleague to send him a package containing luxury watches from China to Singapore via the diplomatic bag service on Jan. 12, 2023.

On Jan. 19, 2023, Oh allegedly gave false information to MFA that the luxury watches in the package belonged to his father.

Visiting Tokyo for leisure

According to CNAOh's lawyers obtained permission from the court for Oh to visit Tokyo for more than three weeks from Jan. 28 to Feb. 20. Court records indicated that the purpose of the trip was for leisure.

In particular, Oh said he wants to "explore and negotiate the possible sale and/or purchase of property in Tokyo".

He also wants to visit his elderly pottery master and his partner's family.

The judge granted the request but provided that Oh must provide additional bail of S$10,000 on top of his existing bail of the same amount and that the bailor provide monetary security.

Oh must also notify his investigating officer of his complete travel itinerary before leaving and provide the full details of his accommodation and contact numbers.

His bailor cannot travel with him, and he must remain contactable by the investigating officer.

Oh must surrender his passport to the investigating officer within 24 hours of returning to Singapore.

Oh's case is set for a further mention on Feb. 22.

If found guilty of cheating, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If convicted of lying to a public servant, he could also be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

