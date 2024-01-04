Back

Man, 32, arrested in Geylang for delivering S$179,292 worth of illegal cigarettes with company's truck

He had allegedly been engaged by an unknown person through a social messaging platform to collect and deliver unpaid-duty cigarettes.

Matthias Ang | January 04, 2024, 01:45 PM

WhatsappA 32-year-old Chinese national was arrested after he was found to have 1,356 cartons and 3,190 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a truck’s cargo compartment in Geylang on Dec. 28, 2023.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) allegedly evaded amounted to S$179,292.

Source: Photos via Singapore Customs

Man used his company's truck to deliver the cigarettes

According to a Jan. 4, 2024, press release, the man was arrested during a Singapore Customs operation at a carpark in Geylang East Avenue 1.

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly been engaged by an unknown person through a social messaging platform to collect and deliver unpaid-duty cigarettes.

The man, employed as a delivery driver by a food company, had also allegedly used his company’s truck to deliver the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Source: Photos via Singapore Customs

Source: Photos via Singapore Customs

Court proceedings are ongoing.

Vehicles used for committing such offences are liable to be forfeited

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, it is an offence to buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal with duty-unpaid goods.

Offenders can be jailed for up to six years, and be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded.

Vehicles used in committing such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Top photos via Singapore Customs

