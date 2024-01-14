Back

GetGo car travels down stairs & crashes into Jurong East block, 2 men, 29 & 30, sent to hospital

Residents woke up after hearing a loud bang.

Khine Zin Htet | January 14, 2024, 01:31 PM

A GetGo car went off the road and crashed into a Housing & Development Board (HDB) block in Jurong this morning.

The car accident occurred at about 3am on Jan. 14, at Block 260 Jurong East Street 24, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Debris including damaged handrails and car parts were seen at the site of the accident by Shin Min reporters.

Image courtesy of Shin Min Daily News.

Victims seen lying on ground

Photos circulating online show people lying outside the car, which had travelled down a flight of stairs before it hit the block of flats.

Photo by SGFOLLOWSALL/ Telegram

The windshield of the GetGo car was shattered and the airbag inside the car was also deployed, Shin Min reported.

About half of the basketball court in the vicinity had been cordoned off as well.

Residents heard loud sound

A resident told Shin Min that he and his family were awakened by a loud noise, which caused his children to cry.

He believed there were five or six people in the car at the time.

It is understood that the car involved was towed away around four hours after the accident occurred.

Three sent to hospital

The police told the Chinese paper that a 29-year-old male driver and 30-year-old male passenger were sent to the hospital conscious. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at Block 260 Jurong East Street 24 at about 3:15am on Jan. 14.

SCDF conveyed three persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another two persons were assessed by SCDF paramedics for minor injuries but declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

Mothership has reached out to GetGo for comment.

Top photos from SGFOLLOWSALL/ Telegram

