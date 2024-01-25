Back

M'sian govt staff TikToks her karaoke sessions in 3-hour Friday lunches, no longer works in govt

She said she got her job through a family connection.

Keyla Supharta | January 25, 2024, 12:07 PM

Events

A former government employee in Malaysia found herself in hot water after publicly sharing that she went for karaoke sessions every Friday, as her lunch break was "essentially three hours".

The former staff member of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) shared about her lunchtime escapades in a TikTok video, which has since been deleted.

In a follow-up video, the woman shared that she was no longer working for the government body.

Got job through connection

"How do you get a government job? This is how," one X (formerly Twitter) user shared while posting screenshots from the woman's TikTok post, which has since been deleted.

The screenshot shows the woman sharing that she "[goes] for karaoke every Friday because [her] lunch break is basically three hours".

She also shared that she would often go to a nearby mall during her break.

In the comment section of the post, she supposedly shared that she landed the position through connections, as her mother works in the same department as her.

No longer working with DoSM

Speaking to the New Straits Times (NST), DoSM chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin confirmed that the woman is no longer working with the department.

She was reportedly accepted as an employee in DoSM under the Malaysia Short-term Employment Programme (MySTEP).

In a follow-up video, the former government employee clarified that she was no longer working in DoSM as her contract ended last year.

She added that the video she posted was recorded in September last year and was "simply meant for fun to show the surroundings of the place".

"I humbly apologise for my careless choice of words in the comment section of my TikTok account," she said, as quoted by NST.

Top image via @heyizwanizzat_/X

