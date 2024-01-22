Back

Migrant worker, who worked 27 years for S'pore company, gets gold chain as farewell retirement gift

Long service award.

Daniel Seow | January 22, 2024, 06:37 PM

A Bangladeshi migrant worker retiring after 27 years of service for a Singapore company was treated to a farewell party, complete with decor, balloons and the gift of a gold chain.

He choked up and started sobbing in the middle of his farewell speech.

This heartwarming moment was captured in a now-viral video posted to TikTok on Jan. 17.

@hm_imran_786The Retirement of our company's most Senior Employee ' Sona Mia' becomes reality. 27 years worked in our company within his 32 years Singapore life. May Allah bless him and keep him in safe all the way......♬ original sound - 𝗛𝗠 𝗜𝗺𝗿𝗮𝗻

As of Jan. 22, it has garnered more than 783,000 views with 35,000 likes.

The video

The person who posted the video indicated that the man, Sona Mia, was the company's most senior employee.

He had reportedly worked in Singapore for 32 years, but spent some 27 of them with construction firm Shun Yi Cheng Contract Engineering, from 1996 to early 2024.

However, he was retiring and would be returning to Bangladesh.

At the party in a packed function room, a senior staff lauded his contributions to the company over the years.

"I believe Sona Mia has contributed 100 per cent of his efforts to helping SYC grow and for being a mentor to the brothers here," he said.

When it was time for Sona Mia's farewell speech, however, his voice cracked mid-way through.

He started sobbing uncontrollably.

GIF from hm_imran_786 / TikTok.

Praised for his work ethic

Another colleague who apparently worked with him for more than 10 years also praised his tireless work ethic.

He said they had done floor installation projects together, working from 8am till as late as midnight, with an arduous amount of squatting and kneeling.

"No matter how hard the work was, he would never say that he is tired," the colleague added.

They shared a hug before Sona Mia was presented with a gold chain as a gift.

Screenshot from hm_imran_786 / TikTok.

'The one-in-a-million boss'

Most online users were impressed by how the company appreciated the long-serving migrant worker.

Others opined that it was rare to find a company which treated their migrant workers in this way.

"You are the one-in-a-million boss, sir," one wrote.

Top image from hm_imran_786 on TikTok. Quotes edited for clarity.

