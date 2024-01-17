Back

S'pore Foodpanda customer orders S$19.20 meal, app factors in S$27.9 million 'container charges'

The platform said that this was due to an 'erroneous input' from the restaurant partner.

Daniel Seow | January 17, 2024, 12:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

With inflation, we've come to expect to pay more for disposable containers.

But while it's common to see S$0.30 or more charges for packaging, that's a pittance compared to a takeaway charge one Foodpanda user in Singapore was recently quoted on the app.

According to a screenshot shared by the customer to Facebook on Jan. 8, their S$19.20 meal order came with S$27,958,344 worth of "container charges".

The receipt

While the original post has since been deleted as of Jan. 17, here's the order summary shared by the customer:

Screenshot from foodpanda customer / Facebook.

The customer's meal costed S$19.20, with a delivery fee of S$2.09 and a platform fee of S$0.40.

So far, a fairly typical delivery order.

The outlier, though, was the S$27.9 million worth of "container charges".

For context, one could win the Toto S$12.8 million top prize from last December twice, and still not be able to foot those charges.

The customer quipped in the post, "[I] decided to order food from foodpanda but I guess 'container charges' meant paying for the entire container vessel."

"But hey, at least I got 25% off."

Understandably, commenters were quick to question if the ludicrous screenshot was real.

Some also opined that the math on the order did not quite check out.

Charges due to 'erroneous input' on restaurant side: Foodpanda

In response to Mothership's queries, a Foodpanda spokesperson explained that the "container charges" were due to an erroneous input in the restaurant partner’s settings.

"[It] momentarily appeared live on the app and has since been corrected," the spokesperson said.

"We can confirm that the customer was not charged."

Top image from Foodpanda / Facebook & Foodpanda customer's FB post.

'Single's Inferno 3' contestant Park Mingyu possibly in S'pore

Can I wipe my tears on his shirt?

January 17, 2024, 11:38 AM

Brian Barczyk, 'Venom Hunters' reptile expert, dead at 54 from pancreatic cancer

He spent his last days in hospice.

January 17, 2024, 11:37 AM

S$8 FairPrice return voucher promotion extended to Jan. 24 due to 'popular demand'

Originally, the last day of the promotion was today (Jan. 17).

January 17, 2024, 10:28 AM

Thailand issues special 90-day Muay Thai training visa for tourists

Wow.

January 17, 2024, 10:14 AM

S'pore president Tharman meets Ukraine president Zelensky at Davos, Switzerland

The two presidents are meeting for the first time.

January 17, 2024, 02:30 AM

IU to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 20-21, her 1st concert here since 2019

Breathe slowly.

January 17, 2024, 12:55 AM

China Premier Li Qiang calls for increased global cooperation, decries '1 side's capriciousness' in undermining mutual trust

Li laid out five points to rebuild global trust.

January 16, 2024, 10:55 PM

Govt can act as catalyst & enabler of sustainable solutions for climate change crisis: Tan See Leng at Davos

He also talked about Singapore's carbon tax, sustainable shipping and aviation, and international collaboration efforts.

January 16, 2024, 10:23 PM

S’pore to get 23°C weather, widespread continuous rain from Jan. 18-20

Drop everything now, meet me in the pouring rain.

January 16, 2024, 08:11 PM

North Korea declares South Korea its 'principal enemy', abolishes unification agencies

It declared South Korea the “state most hostile” to North Korea.

January 16, 2024, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.