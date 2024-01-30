Back

Tanker driver, 56, dies following accident involving 4 other vehicles at Choa Chu Kang

The other four vehicles were a blue lorry, a grey vehicle, a concrete mixer truck, and a vehicle carrying a military licence plate.

Winnie Li | January 30, 2024, 02:29 PM

A 56-year-old male road tanker driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after his vehicle collided with four others along Choa Chu Kang Way on Jan. 29, 2024 afternoon, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The aftermath of the accident was caught on video by onlookers, who subsequently shared the footage on Telegram group, SGRoad Block/Traffic News.

Screenshot via Telegram

According to one of the videos, the front part of the road tanker was visibly dented as a result of the collision.

At least eight Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were present at the scene, with one officer appearing to be attending to the driver in the front-row passenger seat.

Statement from SCDF

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at around 2pm on Monday.

The deceased was trapped in the driver's seat of the road tanker when he was found by SCDF officers.

The officers subsequently freed the man using hydraulic rescue equipment, said SCDF.

Other vehicles involved

A few metres ahead of the road tanker were the other four vehicles involved in the collision: a blue lorry, a grey vehicle, a concrete mixer truck, and a vehicle with a military licence plate.

Specifically, the grey car was stationary and perpendicular to the blue lorry, with its front in contact with the wheel of the concrete mixer truck.

Screenshot via Telegram

The vehicle with a military licence plate, which collided with the rear end of the concrete mixer truck, was also damaged.

Screenshot via Telegram

The window panels at the back of the vehicle were also shattered.

Four individuals injured

Following the collision, SCDF conveyed two individuals to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another two who sustained minor injuries declined to be taken to the hospital, said SCDF.

The Singapore Police Force also confirmed with Zaobao that they were alerted to the accident, and police investigations are underway.

Statement from MINDEF

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed that the vehicle with a military licence plate was a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) general purpose vehicle.

MINDEF also said in the online statement the two persons conveyed to the hospital were SAF personnel, who have since been discharged after receiving outpatient treatment.

"The SAF is assisting the police with their ongoing investigations," the ministry added.

Top images via Telegram

