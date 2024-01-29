M'sian singer Fish Leong performing at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Mar. 30, 2024

Malaysian singer and songwriter Fish Leong will be performing at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm on Mar. 30, 2024.

Leong's upcoming concert is part of her "When We Talk About Love" world tour.

According to concert promoter IMC Live Global, Leong had already brought the world tour to 20 cities since 2020.

Last concert was in 2016

Known for tracks like "Unfortunately Not You (可惜不是你)" and "Break Up Happily (分手快乐)", Leong will also be celebrating her 20-year journey in the music industry with her world tour.

Her last concert in Singapore was held eight years ago, in 2016.

For her upcoming show, Leong will not only focus on vocal preparations, but also "actively" participate in conceptualising the concert's theme, creative design, setlist curation, and wardrobe styling, said IMC Live Global.

Fans can also expect to see stage embellishments that play with the concepts of time and space, as well as the presence of a classical band.

Ticketing info

Tickets to Leong's concert are priced between S$98 and S$288, excluding booking fees.

Fans of IMC Live Global can get their tickets during the IMC pre-sale, which will commence at 11am on Feb. 2, 2024 (Friday).

To gain access to the pre-sale, they will need to subscribe to the IMC Live Global Newsletter before 12pm on Feb. 1, 2024 (Thursday).

Public sales will start at 11am on Feb. 3, 2024 (Saturday).

All tickets will be sold via Sistic's website.

Top images via Fish Leong's Instagram