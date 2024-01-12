K-pop agency holding auditions for new Fifty Fifty members in S'pore on Feb. 3

If you've ever dreamt of becoming part of a girl group, here's your chance.

In collaboration with Singaporean company Evergreen Group Holdings, South Korean agency Attrakt will be holding auditions in Singapore to find members for the girl group Fifty Fifty.

Fifty Fifty is a K-pop girl group that is known for the smash hit "Cupid".

The song was one of TikTok's top songs in 2023.

However, due to contractual disputes, only one of four original members, Keena, remains.

Audition details

The on-site audition will be held on Feb. 3, 2024 at Orchard Central.

ATTRAKT is looking only for female talents, born in or before 2009.

Participants can choose one of two categories:

Vocal/rap: Maximum one minute without music

Dance: Maximum one minute without music

Those interested will have to pre-apply online from now till Jan. 21.

Successful pre-applicants will be emailed the audition details.

Individuals who successfully advance to the grand finals will be notified via email by Feb. 9.

Online auditions

There will also be online auditions.

Participants can apply online from now till Feb. 10.

Individuals will receive an email by Feb. 12 if they advance to the grand finals.

Grand finals in Thailand

Finalists from all around the world will audition again in Thailand, on Feb. 17.

The grand finals will be attended by ATTRAKT CEO Chun Hong June and Evergreen Group Holdings CEO David Yong.

According to ATTRAKT, the newly selected Fifty Fifty members will then "undergo intensive training" to be ready for their debut in the second quarter of 2024.

Top photos from ATTRAKT and Orchard Central.