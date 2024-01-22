Back

Police looking for driver, 2 passengers who fled after Farrer Road hit-&-run

A machete was found in their car.

Fiona Tan | January 22, 2024, 05:15 PM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are looking for three suspects involved in a hit-and-run accident at Farrer Road on the night of Jan. 21, 2024.

Man, 61, conveyed to hospital

SPF told The Straits Times they were alerted to the accident along Farrer Road towards Adam Road at about 10:25pm.

The accident involved a Toyota vehicle and a Honda Fit.

The Toyota driver, a 61-year-old man, was conscious when he was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Image from Akid San/Facebook.

Three men fled the scene

The police said that the driver of the Honda and the two passengers on board had left the scene.

Eyewitnesses recounted seeing three men abandoning the Honda and fleeing the scene on foot after the incident, 8world News and Shin Min Daily News reported.

The silver-coloured Honda could be seen in photos of the incident shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

The Honda's bumper was in bad shape and appeared to be coming apart, and the bonnet was bent inwards.

Machete in vehicle

A machete, lighter, empty soda bottle and a part of the gear stick could be seen strewn around the driver’s footwell.

The police said they are tracking the trio and that police investigations are ongoing.

Image from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

Image from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

