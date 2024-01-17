S$8 FairPrice return voucher promotion extended to Jan. 24 due to 'popular demand'

FairPrice Group previously announced on Jan. 3, 2024 that it will be distributing FairPrice return vouchers to those who spend their CDC vouchers at FairPrice stores.

Shoppers who spend S$80 in a single transaction at any FairPrice store will receive an S$8 FairPrice return voucher.

The promotion was originally due to end today (Jan. 17), but in a new announcement, FairPrice has extended it for another week till Jan. 24.

Voucher valid until Feb. 29

FairPrice Group stated that the extension was due to "popular demand and to enable more customers to offset their daily expenses".

The return voucher has no minimum spend requirement and multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction.

The voucher will be valid for use on the next day of issuance until Feb. 29.

