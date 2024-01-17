35 FairPrice stores to open 24 hours this CNY 2024

Chinese New Year is round the corner and Singaporeans have one of many things on their minds, including: Which supermarkets around me are open 24 hours?

This is an important question because one of the favourite pastimes of people on this island is grocery shopping, as well as grocery window shopping.

Good news: A total of 34 FairPrice outlets that run 24 hours a day will leave their operating hours unchanged, while FairPrice at Upper Boon Keng will also operate for 24 hours from Jan. 26 to Feb. 10.

Some FairPrice stores are also operating on extended hours and the full list can be found here. All stores will revert to their original operating hours from Feb. 11 onwards.

A list of the stores open 24 hours during the CNY period can be found below.

Central

FairPrice Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 Blk 453

FairPrice Bishan North Blk 279

FairPrice Lorong Limau

FairPrice Orchard Grand Court

FairPrice Serangoon Central

FairPrice Tanjong Pagar Plaza

FairPrice Toa Payoh Lorong 4

Central East

FairPrice Chai Chee

FairPrice Geylang Lorong 38

FairPrice Jalan Tiga

FairPrice Lengkong Tiga

FairPrice POIZ

FairPrice Siglap New Market

FairPrice Upper Boon Keng

East

FairPrice Bedok North Blk 89

FairPrice New Upper Changi

FairPrice Tampines Blk 107

FairPrice Tampines Blk 138

FairPrice Tampines Blk 475

North

FairPrice Yishun Ring Rd

North East

FairPrice 653B Punggol Drive

FairPrice Hougang Blk 682

FairPrice Jalan Kayu

FairPrice Punggol Drive Blk 612

FairPrice Sengkang East Avenue

FairPrice Serangoon North Ave 1

North West

FairPrice Bukit Batok East

FairPrice Bukit Batok West

FairPrice Jurong East 345

FairPrice Jurong West St 41

South

FairPrice Ghim Moh Link

FairPrice Telok Blangah

West

FairPrice Clementi Blk 352

FairPrice Jurong West

FairPrice Teban Garden

Top photo via FairPrice Blk 138 Tampines St 11 on Google Maps