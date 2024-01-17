35 FairPrice stores to open 24 hours this CNY 2024

Chinese New Year is round the corner and Singaporeans have one of many things on their minds, including: Which supermarkets around me are open 24 hours?
This is an important question because one of the favourite pastimes of people on this island is grocery shopping, as well as grocery window shopping.
Good news: A total of 34 FairPrice outlets that run 24 hours a day will leave their operating hours unchanged, while FairPrice at Upper Boon Keng will also operate for 24 hours from Jan. 26 to Feb. 10.
Some FairPrice stores are also operating on extended hours and the full list can be found here. All stores will revert to their original operating hours from Feb. 11 onwards.
A list of the stores open 24 hours during the CNY period can be found below.
Central
FairPrice Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 Blk 453
FairPrice Bishan North Blk 279
FairPrice Lorong Limau
FairPrice Orchard Grand Court
FairPrice Serangoon Central
FairPrice Tanjong Pagar Plaza
FairPrice Toa Payoh Lorong 4
Central East
FairPrice Chai Chee
FairPrice Geylang Lorong 38
FairPrice Jalan Tiga
FairPrice Lengkong Tiga
FairPrice POIZ
FairPrice Siglap New Market
FairPrice Upper Boon Keng
East
FairPrice Bedok North Blk 89
FairPrice New Upper Changi
FairPrice Tampines Blk 107
FairPrice Tampines Blk 138
FairPrice Tampines Blk 475
North
FairPrice Yishun Ring Rd
North East
FairPrice 653B Punggol Drive
FairPrice Hougang Blk 682
FairPrice Jalan Kayu
FairPrice Punggol Drive Blk 612
FairPrice Sengkang East Avenue
FairPrice Serangoon North Ave 1
North West
FairPrice Bukit Batok East
FairPrice Bukit Batok West
FairPrice Jurong East 345
FairPrice Jurong West St 41
South
FairPrice Ghim Moh Link
FairPrice Telok Blangah
West
FairPrice Clementi Blk 352
FairPrice Jurong West
FairPrice Teban Garden
Top photo via FairPrice Blk 138 Tampines St 11 on Google Maps
