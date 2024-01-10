Non-SimplyGo cards can't be used for public transport from Jun. 1, LTA phasing out legacy system

NETS FlashPay cards, as well as EZ-Link Adult Cards that have not been upgraded to SimplyGo EZ-Link, will not be accepted for public transport fare payment from Jun. 1, 2024.

However, these cards can be used for motoring-related payments such as Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and parking charges, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Jan. 9.

LTA explained that SimplyGo payment methods are becoming more common, with "about two in three" adult fare transactions on public transport made through the SimplyGo platform.

Also, the legacy card-based ticketing system for adult commuters is "nearing the end of its operational lifespan".

Thus, LTA said, it will be "transitioning all adult commuters to the SimplyGo platform" by Jun. 1, 2024.

Here's a list of payment options that will be accepted on public transport, even after Jun. 1, 2024:

SimplyGo EZ-Link card

Contactless bank cards (Mastercard, Visa, NETS)

NETS Prepaid Card

Credit/debit card added to mobile wallet (Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay)

Here's a table showing different types of cards and where they can be used from Jun. 1, 2024:

What about EZ-Link charms?

EZ-Link's website confirms that EZ-Link charms can be upgraded to the SimplyGo system as well.

Concession card users not affected

Commuters using concession cards, such as seniors, students, Workfare Transport Concession Scheme cardholders, and Persons with Disabilities, will also not be affected, said LTA.

How to check if your card is a SimplyGo EZ-Link card

According to LTA's Frequently Asked Questions, you can check if your card is a SimplyGo EZ-Link card by tapping in and out at fare gates and bus readers.

“SimplyGo” will appear if your card is a SimplyGo EZ-Link card.

You can also look for the SimplyGo logo/ text when you check your card on the following channels:

What to do if you have a legacy card

Those with legacy cards have three options: Exchange or upgrade, use for non-transit payments, or refund.

Option 1: Exchange or upgrade to use on public transport

Those still using the EZ-Link Adult Card can upgrade their existing cards to the SimplyGo system. They can retain their current cards after the upgrade.

The upgrade can be done at any ticketing machine, SimplyGo Ticket Office or Ticketing Service Centre.

This can be done until Aug. 31, 2024.

"Commuters are encouraged to upgrade their existing EZ-Link card to SimplyGo at any ticketing machine/ ticket office or switch to a credit/ debit card early," said LTA.

Those still using the NETS FlashPay Card can exchange their for a free NETS Prepaid Card at SimplyGo Ticket Offices or Ticketing Service Centres.

NETS said on its website that the NETS Prepaid Card can be used for public transport, as it is SimplyGo compatible. The exchange can be done from Jan. 19 to Jul. 18.

Option 2: Continue to use for non-transit payments

EZ-Link Adult Cards that have not been upgraded to the SimplyGo system can still be used for motoring-related payments (like ERP or parking charges) from Jun. 1. The cards can be topped up at 7-Eleven outlets, AXS machines or ATMs.

LTA said cardholders who take up this option should not upgrade their cards to the SimplyGo system.

NETS FlashPay Cards can be used for motoring-related payments and retail purchases at NETS acceptance points. Cardholders do not need to exchange their NETS FlashPay cards to continue using them for these purposes.

Option 3: Refund

EZ-Link Adult Card holders can obtain refunds for their cards’ remaining value at SimplyGo Ticket Offices or Ticketing Service Centres in accordance with EZ-Link and NETS’ refund policies.

This can still be done after Jun. 1 2024, LTA said.

As for NETS FlashPay Cards, you may approach a SimplyGo Ticket Office or Ticketing Service Centre at MRT stations or bus interchanges until July 2024. After July 2024, commuters will need to approach the NETS Customer Service Centre.

