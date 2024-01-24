EXO's Baekhyun to perform in S'pore on Mar. 28, 2024

Byun Baekhyun will be making a stop on our island as part of his solo tour around Asia, "Lonsdaleite".

The member of K-pop group EXO is set to perform at the Resorts World Ballroom on Mar. 28.

First solo concert

"Lonsdaleite" will be Byun's first in-person solo concert since his debut in 2012. His last solo concert, "BAEKHYUN: LIGHT", took place online in January 2021.

Byun last performed in Singapore in September 2019 as part of EXO's concert tour, "EXO PLANET #5".

Apart from Singapore, Byun will also be touring Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Byun Baekhyun's Instagram page.