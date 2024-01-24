EXO's Baekhyun to perform in S'pore on Mar. 28, 2024

Byun Baekhyun will be making a stop on our island as part of his solo tour around Asia, "Lonsdaleite".
2024 BAEKHYUN <Lonsdaleite> ASIA TOUR#백현 #BAEKHYUN #Lonsdaleite #2024BAEKHYUNASIATOUR pic.twitter.com/6SPpL0kGPu— BAEKHYUN_official (@BAEKHYUN_INB100) January 22, 2024
The member of K-pop group EXO is set to perform at the Resorts World Ballroom on Mar. 28.
First solo concert
"Lonsdaleite" will be Byun's first in-person solo concert since his debut in 2012. His last solo concert, "BAEKHYUN: LIGHT", took place online in January 2021.
Byun last performed in Singapore in September 2019 as part of EXO's concert tour, "EXO PLANET #5".
Apart from Singapore, Byun will also be touring Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.
Top photos from Byun Baekhyun's Instagram page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.