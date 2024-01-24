Back

EXO's Baekhyun to perform in S'pore on Mar. 28, 2024

This is his first ever in-person solo concert.

Celeste Ng | January 24, 2024, 07:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Byun Baekhyun will be making a stop on our island as part of his solo tour around Asia, "Lonsdaleite".

 

The member of K-pop group EXO is set to perform at the Resorts World Ballroom on Mar. 28.

First solo concert

"Lonsdaleite" will be Byun's first in-person solo concert since his debut in 2012. His last solo concert, "BAEKHYUN: LIGHT", took place online in January 2021.

Byun last performed in Singapore in September 2019 as part of EXO's concert tour, "EXO PLANET #5".

Apart from Singapore, Byun will also be touring Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Byun Baekhyun's Instagram page.

2023 was S'pore's 4th-warmest year on record, record-breaking temperatures in May & Oct.

Sweating reading this.

January 24, 2024, 07:03 PM

Free dragon-themed art playground, illuminated dragon dance & more at CBD from Jan. 26-28

Huat.

January 24, 2024, 06:56 PM

S’porean singer Alfred Sun, who had 2 O-Level F9s, reminds those who 'stumbled' not to be disheartened

:')

January 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

Coldplay's Chris Martin requests for 'no phones' during 'A Sky Full of Stars' performance

He wants you to see the sky full of stars.

January 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat, former PM hopeful, cleared to resume MP duties by Thai court

Pita's Move Forward Party won the most seats in parliament, but failed to win over the upper house.

January 24, 2024, 06:23 PM

Driving instructor knocks down student at ComfortDelGro driving centre

He failed to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians while making a right turn.

January 24, 2024, 06:15 PM

Woman, 69, crashes car into railing & banner at Whampoa roundabout, injures passer-by, 53

The injured pedestrian was sent to hospital.

January 24, 2024, 05:50 PM

Tired of going to Japan or Korea? You can go to La Paz, Bolivia, for under S$2,700 in Mar. 2024

You can never start planning your next getaway too early.

January 24, 2024, 05:50 PM

S'porean, 16, identified as white supremacist & aspired to conduct attacks overseas, issued restriction order under ISA

He is the second Singaporean to be dealt with under the Internal Security Act for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies.

January 24, 2024, 05:36 PM

Crypto hedge fund co-founder Zhu Su said S'pore jail time was 'enjoyable' & had the 'best sleep' of his life

He said "not to the point of highly recommending it," but good for everyone to "experience once."

January 24, 2024, 04:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.