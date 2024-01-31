EXO's Baekhyun to perform at RWS on Mar. 28, tickets from S$148

K-pop idol Byun Baekhyun is set to perform in Singapore soon.

The EXO vocalist will be holding his first solo concert at the Resorts World Ballroom on Mar. 28 at 8pm.

Tickets to the concert start from S$148, excluding a S$5 booking fee:

VIP seated: S$298

S$298 Category 1: S$258

S$258 Category 2 : S$228

: S$228 Category 3: S$188

S$188 Category 4: S$148

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 2, from 2pm via:

Ticketmaster's website

Ticketmaster's hotline (+65 3158 8588)

Lucky draw

VIP ticket holders are entitled to attend a soundcheck party at 6pm of the show day.

All ticket holders are also entitled to be part of a lucky draw for a send-off party that will be held after the show.

80 autographed posters will also be given away through a system-generated lucky draw.

All ticket holders are also eligible to receive a collectible signed PVC photo card.

Top image from Byun Baekhyun and EXO's Instagram pages