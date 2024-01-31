Back

S'porean man, 33, forces ex-girlfriend to have sex using sex videos as threat, gets almost 9 weeks' jail

He offered to be her chauffeur after the break up and became angry when she dated another guy.

Julia Yee | January 31, 2024, 02:06 PM

A Singaporean man took the news of his former girlfriend moving on badly following a breakup.

He took it out on the woman by forcing her to sleep with him and threatening to leak their intimate videos, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Wanted to get back with the woman after breaking up

The pair first met in February 2022.

They dated for several months before splitting up in November that same year.

However, the man, now 33 years old, wanted to get back with her.

He told her that he still owed her money from when she helped to foot the bill for his credit card and car rental expenses, and offered to be her personal chauffeur.

The woman, who is now 25 years old, agreed to his proposition and continued to meet him.

Found another guy

On Dec. 4, 2022, while the man was waiting to pick up the woman from work, he discovered through her phone that she'd been dating a colleague.

Angered, he began questioning the woman upon seeing her and eventually dragged her into the car.

During the man's demand for an explanation in the vehicle, the woman attempted to snatch back her phone, only to get pushed away by her former boyfriend, which caused her to hit her head against the window.

According to Shin Min, when the man started the car and drove off, the woman tried to take her phone back again.

This time, the man grabbed her by the neck for about a minute.

He also issued the woman an ultimatum: Either she broke up with her new lover and got back together with him, or he would post explicit videos and photos of their intimate interactions online.

He showed her the materials on his phone to prove he was serious about the threat.

Coerced girl into having sexual intercourse

Worried that he would really do as he warned, the woman told him to calm down.

She agreed to go to his house with him to discuss the issue.

Things further escalated at the house, as the man then threatened to release the explicit images if the woman didn't have sex with him.

She complied as she felt she had no choice.

Jailed eight weeks and five days

The man showed up in court on Jan. 29, 2024, wrote Shin Min.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of assault and threatening to distribute obscene materials.

He was sentenced to a jail term of eight weeks and five days.

