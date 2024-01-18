Back

US-bound ANA flight returns to Tokyo after 'heavily drunk' passenger bites flight stewardess

The passenger told the Japanese police that he took a sleeping pill, hence he "doesn't recall" what he did.

Brenda Khoo | January 18, 2024, 10:34 AM

Events

A drunk passenger allegedly bit a flight stewardess on board an All Nippon Airways (ANA) plane on the night of Jan. 16, causing the U.S.-bound flight to return to Japan, Japanese media (Kyodo News, Japan Times) reported.

The 55-year-old American male passenger reportedly sunk his teeth into her arm while he was supposedly heavily drunk.

"Heavily drunk": ANA

An ANA spokesperson told The Japan Times that the passenger's action caused the flight stewardess to suffer from mild injuries.

The attack prompted the pilots to turn back the plane, and return to Haneda Airport in Tokyo on early Jan. 17.

159 passengers were on board the plane.

Passenger said he took sleeping pill, doesn't recall his actions

The passenger was restrained by crew members, before being arrested by Tokyo police at the airport, Kyodo News reported.

He told the police that he “doesn’t recall” what he did, Japanese broadcasting agency TBS reported.

Kyodo News added that the man claimed that he took a sleeping pill.

The Tokyo police declined to provide further details on the case, including not naming the suspect, CNN reported.

Top image from All Nippon Airways/Facebook.

