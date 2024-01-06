S'pore driver, 73, sent to hospital after driving through road divider in Serangoon

A 73-year-old female driver was conveyed to the hospital after she lost control of her car and crashed through a road divider on Jan. 5, Straits Times reported.

A dashcam footage of the incident uploaded online by SG Road Vigilante showed the car exiting an HDB parking lot and driving past two lanes before crashing through a road divider.

The car landed on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the road.

Driver got out with the help of passers-by

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Serangoon Central on Jan. 5 at about 6:05pm.

SCDF conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

An eyewitness said that about five passers-by knocked on the car window to check on the driver, Straits Times reported, quoting Shin Min.

The 73-year-old driver, who was holding a walking cane, got out of her car with the help of passers-by.

She was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook.