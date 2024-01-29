Back

Majestic turquoise dragons appear at Marina Bay Sands for the Lunar New Year

There's a smaller one at the hotel lobby.

Ashley Tan | January 29, 2024, 02:59 PM

Chinese New Year is less than two weeks away and preparations for the festivities are in full swing.

This means most places in Singapore are decked out in festive decorations — dragon-themed decor specifically — as 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.

A large dragon diorama was recently set up at Chinatown, drawing some unique comparisons.

Similarly, Marina Bay Sands is celebrating the Year of the Dragon, with a spectacular exhibit hanging from the ceilings of The Shoppes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voyage-jasmine (@voyage_jasmine)

Visitors to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands can marvel at the huge turquoise dragon coiling above them, with  a pearl clutched in one claw.

Video from PortiaJX / Xiaohongshu

Photo from *^O^*vera糖宝 / Xiaohongshu

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Videos posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu offered a glimpse into the process of putting the dragon together. Workers were filmed carrying part of its torso down an escalator.

A smaller dragon sculpture can also be found at the hotel lobby.

Photo from Damascus Mind / FB

More dragons

Top photo from PortiaJX / Xiaohongshu and Mothership

