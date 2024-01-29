Majestic turquoise dragons appear at Marina Bay Sands for the Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year is less than two weeks away and preparations for the festivities are in full swing.

This means most places in Singapore are decked out in festive decorations — dragon-themed decor specifically — as 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.

A large dragon diorama was recently set up at Chinatown, drawing some unique comparisons.

Similarly, Marina Bay Sands is celebrating the Year of the Dragon, with a spectacular exhibit hanging from the ceilings of The Shoppes.

Visitors to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands can marvel at the huge turquoise dragon coiling above them, with a pearl clutched in one claw.

Videos posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu offered a glimpse into the process of putting the dragon together. Workers were filmed carrying part of its torso down an escalator.

A smaller dragon sculpture can also be found at the hotel lobby.

