Pet dog named Oreo dies after hit-&-run at Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, owner appealing for witnesses

A dog by the name of Oreo died after escaping from his house and getting hit by a vehicle.

His grieving owner, who wishes to be referred to as Maple, is now appealing for witnesses to come forward, so that the culprit may be brought to light.

Hit-and-run

The 10-year-old canine was a beloved companion.

Oreo often kept vigil by his owners while they worked from home, and waited by the door in anticipation for their return when they went out.

He went missing after he slipped past the house's gate on Jan. 26, 2024 at around 3pm, Maple told Mothership.

Unable to locate the dog, his guardians wasted no time putting up posters asking the public to help look for him.

Their fears were confirmed the next day, when they received word from a stranger.

The stranger had found Oreo lying motionless in the middle of the road at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on the same day he went missing.

When Oreo was found, there were ants crawling all over his body.

The stranger said they then brought him to the vet at around 5pm, but had only called Maple the next morning when they came across the missing dog poster.

The vet revealed that Oreo had been dead for a few hours.

According to Maple, Oreo was found with blood around his mouth and snout.

She also noticed more injuries littered across his body during the cremation, namely, blood on his ears, an open wound on the right side of his face, and a bruise on his right hind leg.

Search for witnesses

"Oreo has been with us for so long he's like family to us. His sudden death is so heartbreaking," Maple said, still reeling from her best friend's passing.

She now hopes that justice can be served.

The location where Oreo was found is roughly 300 metres away from the bus stop in front of Block 258 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, near a pedestrian crossing.

Noting that there were CCTV cameras stationed near the site of accident, Maple has posted news of Oreo's death on a few lost and found Facebook pages, imploring witnesses to come forward with evidence.

No witnesses have come forth thus far.

Maple added that she had lodged a police report but is still waiting on the police's reply.

"We sincerely hope that we can have closure and Oreo’s death will not be in vain. Our family is still grieving over Oreo’s death as we are still in disbelief that Oreo is gone forever. The house that was once so lively with our adorable and energetic dog is now so empty and quiet."

Anyone with information about the accident may contact Maple at 9776 7753 or 9770 3082.

