Dog with matted fur spotted in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat littered with faeces

It appeared to also have no food and water.

Hannah Martens | January 30, 2024, 05:07 PM

On Jan. 27, 2024, a Mothership reader noticed a dog chained to the gate of their neighbour's flat at Block 605 Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

The house appeared in disarray, with what appeared to be faeces strewn all over the floor.

The dog's condition looked worse for wear.

Dog chained to the gate

The reader shared that the dog was tied "tightly" with a metal chain to the house's gate.

Its fur was dirty, long, messy and matted.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

The dog's surroundings were also a mess.

The floor of the flat appeared dirty.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

The Mothership reader also noted that there was no food and water. Two automatic pet feeders near the front door were empty and dirty.

Other items seen in the flat included clothes on furniture, as well as unopened food products on the floor.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

Knocked on the door, but no one answered

The Mothership reader tried to get the attention of the flat owner by ringing the doorbell and knocking on the door numerous times.

However, there was no answer.

They also tried to ask around the neighbours if they knew who the unit belonged to.

They were informed that the flat belonged to a Singaporean family, and this had been happening for some time.

Based on the messy state of the flat, the reader expressed concern for the owner, wondering if the owner is sick or maybe they are unresponsive at home alone, and no one noticed the issue.

Occupants refused SPCA access to the flat

In response to Mothership's query, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it was previously not aware of this case.

However, once alerted, they visited the flat but there was no response.

"As there was no response from the occupants, we will be making another attempt to engage with them and check on their dog's welfare."

SPCA added that based on the photos, their preliminary assessment is that the dog was in dissatisfactory living conditions and may not receive timely care.

The organisation also said pet guardians may struggle to care for their pets for many reasons, such as sudden illness or unexpected financial setbacks.

"Our commitment to animal welfare also extends to the humans behind each animal. While we cannot reasonably help every family, we will do our best to provide any relief and bring them in contact with other sources of support."

Top photos via Mothership reader

