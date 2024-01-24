Dengue cases in S'pore surge again to more than 1,100 infections in Jan. 2024

The number of dengue cases in Singapore has climbed for the seventh consecutive week, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced.

A total of 410 cases were recorded on the week of Jan. 20, bringing the total number of infections for 2024 to 1,110.

The number of weekly cases of the mosquito-borne virus has consecutively increased since early December 2023.

So far, 141 cases have been reported between Jan. 21 and 23.

NEA urges use of mosquito repellent

In the light of the rise, NEA is calling for "immediate action".

It said: "Collective community action and vigilance are critical to help prevent a surge in dengue cases."

The agency is asking residents living in cluster areas to help suppress the Aedes mosquito population by spraying insecticide in dark corners of their homes, regularly using insect repellent, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

As of Jan. 22, there were 83 active clusters across the island.

A total of 19 of these are considered "red coloured", meaning an incidence of more than 10 cases.

Current hotspots include the following clusters, all of which have more than 50 transmissions so far:

Boon Lay Place (216 cases)

Pasir Ris Street 71 (119)

Pasir Ris Street 52 and 53 (83)

Bukit Batok Street 21 (60)

Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 (41)

Pasir Ris Drive 10 (35)

Almost 10,000 cases in 2023

Dengue is transmitted by a the bite of an infectious Aedes mosquito, with symptoms including fever, headaches and muscle aches.

Stagnant water, dark corners, and some plants often attract the insect to homes.

In 2023, there were 9,950 dengue cases recorded and six deaths, a decrease from 2022.

The most infections in one year was recorded in 2020, when NEA reported 35,315 cases and 32 deaths.

