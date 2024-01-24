Back

Dengue cases in S'pore surge again to more than 1,100 infections in Jan. 2024

NEA is urging people to use mosquito repellent.

Emily Williams | January 24, 2024, 04:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The number of dengue cases in Singapore has climbed for the seventh consecutive week, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced.

A total of 410 cases were recorded on the week of Jan. 20, bringing the total number of infections for 2024 to 1,110.

The number of weekly cases of the mosquito-borne virus has consecutively increased since early December 2023.

Chart of Weekly dengue cases since Jan. 2020. Weekly dengue cases since Jan. 2020. Photo from NEA's website.

So far, 141 cases have been reported between Jan. 21 and 23.

NEA urges use of mosquito repellent

In the light of the rise, NEA is calling for "immediate action".

It said: "Collective community action and vigilance are critical to help prevent a surge in dengue cases."

The agency is asking residents living in cluster areas to help suppress the Aedes mosquito population by spraying insecticide in dark corners of their homes, regularly using insect repellent, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

As of Jan. 22, there were 83 active clusters across the island.

A total of 19 of these are considered "red coloured", meaning an incidence of more than 10 cases.

Current hotspots include the following clusters, all of which have more than 50 transmissions so far:

  • Boon Lay Place (216 cases)

  • Pasir Ris Street 71 (119)

  • Pasir Ris Street 52 and 53 (83)

  • Bukit Batok Street 21 (60)

  • Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 (41)

  • Pasir Ris Drive 10 (35)

Screenshot of Singapore map with dengue clusters shown in red. Dengue clusters in Singapore, as of 1am on Jan. 24. Photo from NEA's website.

Almost 10,000 cases in 2023

Dengue is transmitted by a the bite of an infectious Aedes mosquito, with symptoms including fever, headaches and muscle aches.

Stagnant water, dark corners, and some plants often attract the insect to homes.

In 2023, there were 9,950 dengue cases recorded and six deaths, a decrease from 2022.

The most infections in one year was recorded in 2020, when NEA reported 35,315 cases and 32 deaths.

Top photos from Wikipedia

EXO's Baekhyun to perform in S'pore on Mar. 28, 2024

This is his first ever in-person solo concert.

January 24, 2024, 07:05 PM

2023 was S'pore's 4th-warmest year on record, record-breaking temperatures in May & Oct.

Sweating reading this.

January 24, 2024, 07:03 PM

Free dragon-themed art playground, illuminated dragon dance & more at CBD from Jan. 26-28

Huat.

January 24, 2024, 06:56 PM

S’porean singer Alfred Sun, who had 2 O-Level F9s, reminds those who 'stumbled' not to be disheartened

:')

January 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

Coldplay's Chris Martin requests for 'no phones' during 'A Sky Full of Stars' performance

He wants you to see the sky full of stars.

January 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat, former PM hopeful, cleared to resume MP duties by Thai court

Pita's Move Forward Party won the most seats in parliament, but failed to win over the upper house.

January 24, 2024, 06:23 PM

Driving instructor knocks down student at ComfortDelGro driving centre

He failed to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians while making a right turn.

January 24, 2024, 06:15 PM

Woman, 69, crashes car into railing & banner at Whampoa roundabout, injures passer-by, 53

The injured pedestrian was sent to hospital.

January 24, 2024, 05:50 PM

Tired of going to Japan or Korea? You can go to La Paz, Bolivia, for under S$2,700 in Mar. 2024

You can never start planning your next getaway too early.

January 24, 2024, 05:50 PM

S'porean, 16, identified as white supremacist & aspired to conduct attacks overseas, issued restriction order under ISA

He is the second Singaporean to be dealt with under the Internal Security Act for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies.

January 24, 2024, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.