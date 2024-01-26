40cm-wide, 7cm-deep pothole at Hougang Ave 3 road gets delivery rider injured

A pothole has been causing some trouble for vehicles travelling along Hougang Avenue 3 near Defu Lane.

One Facebook user made a post on Jan. 24, 2024, claiming that his friend had gotten into a minor accident because he rode his e-bike over the hole.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the site to investigate that evening, they estimated that the hole was about 40cm in diameter and 6cm to 7cm deep.

Hole in the road

The injured friend, who was a 34-year-old food delivery rider, met with the accident while on the way home from work at about 10pm on Jan. 22.

His friend told Shin Min that the rider suffered no major injuries.

While at the scene, the Shin Min reporter counted nine buses that travelled over the pothole within an hour.

10 cars and motorcycles narrowly dodged the hole.

During the previous day's heavy rain, the hole had collected a large volume of water that splashed out when buses travelled over the hole.

Hole purportedly grew larger over time

The hole had appeared about a week ago and had grown larger over time.

On the morning of Jan. 25, one worker in the area told Shin Min that he'd noticed the pothole about a week ago, but it had only been about 3cm deep then.

Hole to be fixed: LTA

At 12pm that day, three Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers arrived and cordoned off the part of the road where the hole was located.

The officers also tried to remove the water from the hole with a shovel.

It was no easy feat as the water kept flowing out from the hole, joined by the water from the day's persistent rain.

In response to Shin Min's queries, LTA said the hole would be fixed promptly.

Top image via Fursham Juan/Facebook and Shin Min Daily News