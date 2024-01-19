Back

Extended till Jul. 26, 2024: Weekly DBS PayLah! cashback initiative for hawker meals

To ease cost of living pressures.

Michelle Chew | January 19, 2024, 06:24 PM

Some good news: You can continue to receive cashback when you pay for your hawker meals with DBS PayLah! on Fridays because the bank is extending its "5 Million Hawker Meals" initiative to Jul. 26, 2024.

First 100,000 redemptions

The initiative was launched in February 2023 to provide residents of Singapore some relief amid rising living costs and to support the livelihoods of hawkers, said DBS.

The cashback is limited to S$3 and is only available to the first 100,000 diners who scan to pay with the DBS PayLah! app.

Amoy Street Food Centre, Pasar 216 Bedok Central and Boon Lay Place Food Village were the three most popular hawker centres where redemptions were made.

According to DBS, one in three who utilise this initiative are either earning less than S$2,500 each month, or senior citizens.

The bank's extension will subsidise a total of 7.5 million hawker meals across 18 months since February 2023.

Find out how to claim your cashback here:

Top photo via DBS and NEA

