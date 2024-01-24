Back

All DBS S'pore manned branches 'on track' to be certified Green Mark Platinum by 2024

Ashley Tan | January 24, 2024, 02:18 PM

All of DBS's manned branches in Singapore are set to be certified Green Mark Platinum, the highest level that can be awarded, by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in 2024.

BCA's Green Mark Certification Scheme is a green building rating system that evaluates a building's environmental impact and performance.

Sustainable features

At the moment, 33 of the bank's 41 manned branches are already certified Green Mark Platinum.

DBS shared in a press release that the remaining eight branches are "on track" to attaining the certification by the end of this year.

All of its manned branches are equipped with recycling bins and video teller machines, which have energy-saving light dimmers.

Photo from DBS

Some branches also have smart motion and occupancy sensors for their lighting and air-conditioning, which help reduce energy consumption depending on the traffic flow.

DBS is progressively working on installing the motion sensors in new or renovated manned branches.

Photo from DBS

One branch also has biophilic designs mounted using recycled materials.

Photo from DBS

Erwin Chong, Group Head of DBS's Corporate Real Estate Strategy and Administration, said that the bank is "confident" about achieving its 2024 target.

“We have made steady progress in greening our manned branches with 33 being certified Green Mark Platinum. Leveraging our experience from this journey, we are confident that we can achieve our target of certifying the remaining eight manned branches by the end of this year.”

Sustainable buildings

DBS first began greening its manned branches in 2017.

Some of its other physical infrastructure sport sustainable features as well — the bank launched Singapore's first solar-powered ATM kiosk in 2022.

The stand-alone ATM kiosk has been a neighbourhood feature since the 1990s. Now, 30 per cent of its annual energy consumption comes from solar energy.

DBS's 30-year-old Newton Green building was also retrofitted to a net-zero building.

The energy consumption of the building was reduced by nearly 70 per cent, and the remaining energy needs are met by solar power.

The bank also opened its first sustainable self-service branch in 2022 at Fernvale Community Centre. It features upycled materials such as reclaimed pallet wood and compressed strawboard, and energy-efficient appliances.

Overall, DBS has managed to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by end-2022, by reducing its energy usage, powering its operations using renewable energy sources, and purchasing carbon offsets.

The bank has also managed to maintain its carbon neutrality in 2023.

More about the Green Mark Certification Scheme

The BCA Green Mark Certification Scheme assesses the overall environmental performance of new and existing buildings, and awards them with a certification level — Green Mark Certified, Green Mark Gold, and Green Mark Platinum.

Its criteria includes energy efficiency, water efficiency, sustainable designs, and waste management, among others.

Singapore aims to green 80 per cent of its buildings by 2030.

As of end 2022, close to 55 per cent of Singapore’s buildings have been greened.

Top photo from DBS and dc / Google Maps

