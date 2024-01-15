President Tharman, Josephine Teo & Tan See Leng will speak at Davos World Economic Forum

The 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland will feature Singaporean speakers for a number of sessions.

These include President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Communications & Information Josephine Teo, and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

The sessions are streamed online on the World Economic Forum's website, so if you would like to watch their sessions, here are the details.

President Tharman's sessions

On Wednesday (Jan. 17) Tharman will join two different panels to speak about climate change and government investing.

The first, "Out of Balance with Water - A long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy" starts at 10pm (Singapore time). It touches on how water can be used as a catalyst and enabler for the WEF's Sustainable Development Goals.

The second session, "Investors of First Resort: Government Inc. - Creating growth and jobs for a new era" starts at 11:15pm (Singapore time) and covers the impact of government investing arms on private investors.

President Tharman will speak at his third session on Friday, Jan. 19 at 6pm (Singapore time).

Titled "The Global Economic Outlook", it looks at the trade-offs that governments around the world face as they balance economic growth, development, and energy transition.

He will be joined by other speakers like Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister.

President Tharman spoke previously at Davos, most recently in 2023 when he was still a Senior Minister.

Ministers Josephine Teo and Tan See Leng

Singapore Cabinet ministers will also speak at Davos.

Josephine Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency & Smart Nation Initiative, will speak on the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a driving force for the economy and society, in a session titled "360° on AI regulations"

This will be on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8:15pm (Singapore time).

Meanwhile, Tan See Leng will also be speaking on the climate, nature, and energy.

The Second Minister for Trade & Industry will be speaking at a session titled "First Movers for Frontier Clean Technologies" on Jan. 16 at 3:15pm (Singapore time).

He will be joined by the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, among others.

Top image from Chan Chun Sing Facebook page.