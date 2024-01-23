Loyal Coldplay fans queue for merchandise outside National Stadium despite rainy opening day

Dedicated Coldplay fans in Singapore faced a day of intermittent rain and long queues outside the National Stadium on concert opening day, eager to purchase Coldplay merchandise.

Fans began lining up early, despite the merch store opening at 11am.

At 1pm, the queues were already visibly long.

By 4pm, the merch line was packed.

The weather was unpredictable throughout the day as fair weather gave way to a torrential downpour, only for the rain to trickle to a drizzle.

Future ticket holders should have their umbrellas ready.

Merch booth locations

If a merch line ever gets too long, give the other booths a shot.

Top image from Singapore Sports Hub, Live Nation SG and Livia Soh.