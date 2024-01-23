Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman will be at Dover Street Market in Dempsey on Jan. 28 to launch his fashion collection

Coldplay bassist, Guy Berryman, will be at Dover Street Market Singapore in Dempsey on Jan. 28 to launch a new collection from his fashion line.
He announced via Instagram on Jan. 22 that he will be in the store for the release of the Love-is-the-Drug capsule and A VANITAS Spring/Summer 2024 collections.
The fashion label
The brand, Applied Art Forms, is a contemporary clothing line with apparel such as t-shirts and jackets ranging from S$220 to S$1,280.
Berryman’s new collections include accessories in collaboration with jeweller Hannah Martin, who he first met on a flight to London.
In the same post, he hinted at the items that will be available on Jan. 28 onwards.
They include his signature “Love Is The Drug” t-shirts and a razor blade chain necklace from the collaboration with Martin.
Launching new collections in between concerts
Berryman will make his special appearance at the store in between Coldplay's week-long performance in Singapore.
The band is scheduled to kickstart their first show at the National Stadium on Jan. 23 at 8pm.
