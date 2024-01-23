Back

Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman will be at Dover Street Market in Dempsey on Jan. 28 to launch his fashion collection

They are not yellow.

Seri Mazliana | January 23, 2024, 04:59 PM

Coldplay bassist, Guy Berryman, will be at Dover Street Market Singapore in Dempsey on Jan. 28 to launch a new collection from his fashion line.

He announced via Instagram on Jan. 22 that he will be in the store for the release of the Love-is-the-Drug capsule and A VANITAS Spring/Summer 2024 collections.

The fashion label

The brand, Applied Art Forms, is a contemporary clothing line with apparel such as t-shirts and jackets ranging from S$220 to S$1,280.

Berryman’s new collections include accessories in collaboration with jeweller Hannah Martin, who he first met on a flight to London.

In the same post, he hinted at the items that will be available on Jan. 28 onwards.

They include his signature “Love Is The Drug” t-shirts and a razor blade chain necklace from the collaboration with Martin.

A VANITAS razor blade necklace. Image from Guy Berryman's Instagram page.

Launching new collections in between concerts

Berryman will make his special appearance at the store in between Coldplay's week-long performance in Singapore.

The band is scheduled to kickstart their first show at the National Stadium on Jan. 23 at 8pm.

Top photos via Guy Berryman's Instagram

